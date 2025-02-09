How to defeat Zoetic Lockset and beat the second encounter in Sundered Doctrine in Destiny 2

After beating the first encounter and exploring the sewers of the pyramid ship, you’re now at the most unorthodox fight of the Sundered Doctrine dungeon in Destiny 2, where you must defeat the Zoetic Lockset blocking your way.

Here’s everything you need to know to crack the lock and complete the second encounter in the Sundered Doctrine dungeon in Destiny 2.

How to open the door to the second encounter in Sundered Doctrine in Destiny 2

Pick the lock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you approach the second encounter, you’ll see two beams pointing at dials and a door at the end of the path. The door has two symbols, and you must select the ones on the dials using the Knowledge stacks that drop from the Wizards.

The dial highlights the currently selected symbol, and the spinning hands show in which direction it will move the selection. You can change the direction by shooting the switch above the dial. Collect the number of stacks you need and deposit them at the dial to select the symbols.

You can carry up to three Knowledge stacks. Here are the Knowledge buffs’ names and how many stacks they have:

Heightened Knowledge: One stack.

Brimming Knowledge: Two stacks.

Overflowing knowledge: Three stacks.

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine second encounter overview

Dials and corresponding panels from right to left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the path to reach the rally banner and the next encounter. The four Shriekers in the back have a shared health pool and are the Zoetic Lockset boss. The boss uses a spotlight to look at the dials with symbols around the room. There are four dials from right to left that work like the dials in the previous room. When the Zoetic Lockset looks at the dial, it reads the highlighted symbol and does a corresponding action.

There are five symbols, and here’s what they do:

Hive: Spawns miniboss Ogres on both sides of the room.

Spawns miniboss Ogres on both sides of the room. Knowledge: Spawns Knights on both sides of the room.

Spawns Knights on both sides of the room. Commune: Shoots larger seeker projectiles (aka bees) that you can shoot down.

Shoots larger seeker projectiles (aka bees) that you can shoot down. Stop: Stops adds from spawning for a limited time.

Stops adds from spawning for a limited time. Kill: Starts the DPS phase.

There’s a Lockset Progression bar at the top. You may also notice four large panels in the back. The large panels correspond with dials from right to left. Throughout the Lockset Progression, the Zoetic Lockset looks at different dials. Closer to the end, it locks the symbol into the highlighted panel from the corresponding dial. New Lockset Progression also refreshes symbols.

How to beat the second encounter in Sundered Doctrine in Destiny 2

Just keep it off of Hive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s quite a lot of freedom in how to complete this encounter. Our approach was to ensure Zoetic Lockset locks in three Stops and a Kill in the back panels, right to left. Entering Kill earlier than the fourth dial significantly shortens the damage phase. Technically, the other three symbols don’t matter, but three Stops reduce the number of adds on the field.

This is the safest approach, leaving time to gather ammo and charge Supers between damage phases. Every time the Lockset looks at a dial, even if it won’t lock in the symbol, it still performs the action. This means you can enter Kill into the fourth dial straight away and start damage without locking symbols. However, leaving other dials unattended means you may run in additional Knights, bees, and whatever else.

Here’s a step by step instructions to beat the Zoetic Lockset:

Kill adds and Wizards to drop Knowledge. Stay out of the boss’s spotlight, or it will shoot projectiles at you. When the back panel is highlighted, set the corresponding dial to Stop. Rinse and repeat with the second and third dials. When the fourth panel is highlighted, set the corresponding dial to set to Kill. “The Lockeset is cracked” message will appear, and you can deal damage. Watch out for Ogres that spawn during the damage phase. Rinse and repeat until the boss is dead.

keep an eye out: Even though you’re working on symbols one by one, left to right, you can also adjust other dials to avoid triggering unwanted events, like Ogres from the Hive symbol.

After you defeat the Zoetic Lockset and get the loot, there’s a small minigame that you must complete before moving forward. The Shriekers are now lying around the map, and you must push one through the middle bridge into the circle hole in front of the chest. Get it in to open the door.

