Here are the Succession god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Succession has had many iterations in Destiny 2 since its release with the Deep Stone Crypt. And, with the right god roll, this sniper has been a formidable option for PvE in every one of its versions.

Succession was one of the first weapons to roll with the iconic Reconstruction perk, which has become a staple since Bungie added it to other non-raid weapons. Before it was widespread, though, it was one of the aspects that made Succession so good.

Despite its three iterations (with Deep Stone Crypt’s launch, the raid’s reissue, and the BRAVE Arsenal version from Into the Light), Succession continues to have what makes it great—and not just because of Reconstruction. Here are our god rolls for Succession in both PvE and PvP in Destiny 2, including the raid version and the BRAVE version.

Succession god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Luckily for Destiny players, Succession has mostly the same god roll on both incarnations. The real core of what makes this sniper rifle shine is present in all of its versions, and that’s what we’re sticking with.

Succession PvE god roll and best perks in Destiny 2 (BRAVE Arsenal and Deep Stone Crypt)

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Mag: Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

or Appended Mag Third column: Reconstruction (Honorable mentions: Lead from Gold, Demolitionist)

(Honorable mentions: Lead from Gold, Demolitionist) Fourth column: Vorpal Weapon, Firing Line, or Recombination (Honorable mention: Focused Fury).

Reconstruction is pretty much the undisputed best choice here. It’s extremely comfortable as a perk since it reloads and even overflows your weapon, slotting six to eight rounds in your mag instead of the usual three or four. It’s also the Destiny perk that made it unique when Deep Stone Crypt launched.

As a backup option, Lead from Gold provides good utility by giving you more ammo, which comes in handy for higher-end content. Demolitionist, on the other hand, grants grenade energy on a kill and can be used to reload Succession with a grenade throw. Reconstruction is the undisputed pick for our god roll, but these two perks aren’t all that bad as replacements.

The actual best trait for the fourth column can be a bit contentious since Succession boasts excellent options. We’re more fond of Vorpal Weapon for the universal all-rounder god roll, but the options change depending on what you’re looking for.

Vorpal Weapon is mostly always active and increases damage dealt to Champions and bosses. This perk probably isn’t necessary for anything below that, so no harm done by not activating it. Firing Line provides a bigger damage boost, though you need at least two other players near you to activate it. The choice between these two depends entirely on what content you’re running.

Focused Fury can also emerge as a good contender. Dealing half your magazine as bonus damage means you only need to land a couple of shots before it kicks in and your damage jumps up by a bit. Again, we’re more fond of Vorpal Weapon, but Focused Fury may not be dismissed if that’s all you can get.

Recombination grants you a stacking damage bonus on your first shot based on how many elemental kills you got. This works well for burst damage, such as Champions or high-priority targets. If you’re aiming for sheer damage, odds are you’re using a 140rpm such as Supremacy (especially with its god roll), so this roll can work well to help put in a chunk of burst damage. We still find Vorpal Weapon simpler and more consistent, so that’s our choice in our god roll, but there are lots of good options here regardless.

Succession PvP god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Mag: Accurized Rounds

Third column: Moving Target , Firmly Planted, or No Distractions

, Firmly Planted, or No Distractions Fourth column: Snapshot Sights

Despite its multiple iterations, the PvP roll also remains mostly the same as in past years. We’re fond of consistency, so we opted for Moving Target and Snapshot Sights, though other combinations can also work well in certain circumstances.

Firmly Planted and No Distractions are less universal than Moving Target, but Firmly Planted can help you when you have the time to line up a shot. It activates once you crouch—unlike No Distractions, which has a one-second activation window. Both can work in specific circumstances, but we’ll take Moving Target over the two.

Succession doesn’t have that many Crucible-focused options, and since you’re not exactly using the damage perks in PvP, Snapshot Sights is our choice. You only really need one headshot with Succession, so the quicker ADS speed may help you land the final blow.

