Destiny fans honor Lance Reddick by paying homage to Commander Zavala

Lance Reddick was a cultural icon in American entertainment, ranging from his award-nominated performances in a variety of TV shows to his beloved voice work in video games. With the news of the star’s passing earlier this afternoon, many were shocked to hear that the world had lost someone so talented. The Destiny community is no different, and players have already begun to pay their respects.

Many players have posted on social media with screengrabs and videos of themselves and other players showing respect for the work that Reddick put into making a favorite character special. Now that the actor has passed, it’s unclear how the character will be voiced in future games, or if his character will still be present at all. Many players are making sure to take the time to show Zavala, and Reddick, that they appreciate the time they had with him.

Forever our Vanguard leader pic.twitter.com/yFsrymQUAi — Collin MacGregor (@BeguiledGamer) March 17, 2023

One thing that has been pointed out among the community is how Reddick was never afraid to give a stellar performance, whether it was in their favorite game or the latest drama TV series. The community really does care about this character and the impact Reddick has had on the game.

The #Destiny2 community paying respects to the late Lance Reddick's Commander Zavala in-game. 😭 pic.twitter.com/M5Q9m153L2 — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) March 17, 2023

It seems like it would be a disservice to recast the character after such an outpouring of love from the community across all ages. Many have knelt before the character, representing their willingness to follow Commander Zavala into any fight. Destiny 2 could always create a memorial that players could visit at The Tower or elsewhere, but it’s good to see that players can still find comfort in the character Reddick left us while he was here.