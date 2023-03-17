Lance Reddick, famed actor and voice of Zavala in Destiny, has died at 60

Actor Lance Reddick, best known to fans of gaming as the voice of Commander Zavala in the Destiny franchise and the character Sylens in both Horizon games, has reportedly passed away at the age of 60, according to TMZ.

Reddick was reportedly found dead at his home in Studio City, California on the morning of Friday, March 17. Law enforcement sources that spoke to TMZ said his death appears to be “natural,” but the exact cause of death is currently unknown. Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for the fourth John Wick film, having played The Continental hotel manager Charon since the first film in 2014.

'John Wick' star Lance Reddick has died. https://t.co/ENQ7vg9lwA — TMZ (@TMZ) March 17, 2023

Reddick had provided the voice of Commander Zavala since the first Destiny game was released in 2014 and was one of the few voice actors who was not recast between the original game and the sequel. He was the only actor who voiced one of the original three vanguard characters (Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Cayde-6) who had not been recast.

He also played a number of television roles in series based on popular video games, including the Netflix animated Castlevania series and the recent Resident Evil series, in addition to the Amazon Prime animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, which is inspired by Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role. Some of Reddick’s most iconic television roles include his long-running stints on shows like The Wire and Fringe.

Numerous members of the massive Destiny community have already shared their condolences, including Bungie game director Christopher Barrett, YouTube streamer DrLupo, KingGothalion, and several others.