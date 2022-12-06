Horizon Forbidden West leaks claim first DLC will be called Burning Shores and feature new locations

Horizon Forbidden West’s first DLC might be coming sooner than expected.

One popular gaming leaker called “The Snitch” posted a picture of a map between San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, which is supposedly a hint towards Forbidden West’s first DLC, according to Insider-Gaming. The expansion is said to be called Burning Shores and is seemingly taking place in a location somewhere on the map. The report adds that it will release in April 2023.

Many fans speculated on Twitter about the picture, and most of them agree it’s indeed a hint to Horizon. The second part of the franchise takes part in the Western parts of the USA, with Aloy, the protagonist, traveling from the ruins of Las Vegas to drowned parts of San Francisco.

The Burning Shores, the reported name of the DLC, is a location briefly mentioned in Forbidden West. It’s mentioned in Gildun’s Diary, which can be found in Spinebreak’s eastern entrance. The character explains in the diary that he tried to delve into the ruins of “a gargantuan levee,” which could be the Hoover Dam, while also declaring his goal to embark south towards Burning Shores. Brin, another character in the game, calls it a “place of flames and brine.”

Furthermore, some players already managed to go beyond the accessible map in Forbidden West toward the destination where Burning Shores is supposedly located. There, they found a bridge and a dam, which look like Mike O’Callaghan Memorial Bridge and Hoover Dam. Those two locations are also located southeast of Las Vegas, the same as the two uncovered locations in the game.

In September, Lance Reddick, the actor behind Sylas—one of the main characters in the series— posted a photo of a face capture session, hinting at a DLC. It was quickly deleted.