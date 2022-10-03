Horizon Forbidden West DLC on the horizon, actor hints

It looks like Horizon Forbidden West fans could be getting some new content soon after one of the actors from the series indicated he’s working on the game.

Lance Reddick, the actor behind Horizon’s Sylens revealed on Twitter that he’s “hard at work…in a session for #HorizonForbiddenWest.” The tweet was since deleted, but it was screenshotted by some users.

In the short video posted by Reddick, he was seen doing face capture, since his face was covered with dots, which are used in facial motion capture.

Earlier this year, Peggy Vrijens, an actress who was behind Aloy’s action scenes in the game, also posted a video of herself in the mo-cap suit. She didn’t share which project she had been working on, but many fans speculated that was for a Horizon Forbidden West DLC.

Guerilla Games has yet to confirm a DLC for the studio’s AAA title. Nevertheless, Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds, the only DLC for the first game in the series, was released nine months after the release of the initial game. With Horizon Forbidden West releasing eight months ago, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the devs release a DLC for the game.

Horizon Forbidden West has been one of the biggest hits of 2022, boasting an 88 Metascore on Metacritic out of 126 reviews.