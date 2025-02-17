Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris rework is live—and I’ve never seen so much loot in my life

The first weekend of the reworked Trials of Osiris is live in Destiny 2, and it might be the best thing to happen to this mode. From more varied matchups to tons of loot that make the game feel like a true looter-shooter, there’s now a reason for everyone to play Trials.

On Feb. 14, the first weekend of Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy kicked off, bringing the changes Bungie detailed a couple of weeks back. As long as you get seven wins on the Passage (regardless of losses), you can go to the Lighthouse and earn rewards, including Adept weapons. The rewards scale with the win streaks, but even at your worst, there’s still plenty of loot waiting for you.

Overall, the mode is way more generous. Every match grants a hefty amount of reputation, which converts into Trials Engrams and some general weapon drops. By the time I finished my first card (17 games), I already had five or six new hand cannons and almost maxed out the rank with Saint-14. And that’s without the Lighthouse chest that grants Osirian Ciphers, base weapons, and armor and has a chance to drop an Adept weapon. You can get all that even with the two-game win streak, which is what I had on my first card.

Going flawless became more doable, too. With the influx of new players, there’s a higher chance to play against a team of average skill level rather than sweats that’ll wipe the floor with you. The game showers you with even more loot if you go flawless or reach a five-win streak. From cosmetics, glows, and Mementos to multiple Adept weapons.

According to the Destiny Trials Report, there were 254,422 players in the Trials of Osiris, and 153,144 made it to the Lighthouse. Many players on Reddit agree that the changes were a success, with multiple players reaching the Lighthouse for the first time. “First time I’ve played Trials for two years and being able to get the lighthouse and get decent rewards just by playing is great,” one player wrote.

Of course, if you want to farm Adept weapons, you want to get at least a four-win streak at some point during the weekend. This grants a 50 percent chance of getting an Adept weapon after winning a game on a Completed Passage, increasing to 75 percent with the Flawless Passage. This can be challenging, considering how brutal the matchmaking can be, but still easier than going flawless, giving you a more attainable incentive to play the mode.

The matchmaking is the only remaining issue with the Trials of Osiris. However, Bungie confirmed the changes to Fireteam-Based Matchmaking, including forgiveness if you’re a solo player who matches against a larger team, are coming in Act Two of Heresy.

