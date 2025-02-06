Forgot password
Dead Man's Tale in Destiny 2
Image via Bungie
Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s senior design lead is stepping down—and the sandbox will never be the same

A huge blow.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 06:40 am

With the launch of Episode Heresy, Destiny 2’s senior design lead on sandbox craft and former weapons feature lead, Chris Proctor, announced his departure from Bungie after a little over five years of working on the game.

On Feb. 4, Chris Proctor announced on LinkedIn that he resigned from Bungie and wrapped up his last day at the company. Chris Proctor joined Bungie in 2019 as a weapons feature lead for Destiny 2 and became the sandbox craft lead in 2024, working to ensure the teams always hit the gameplay quality bar. “Well, today I did something I didn’t think would ever happen – I resigned from Bungie (ok that’s a dramatization: I resigned in December, but today was my last day). In two weeks I’ll be living in another country, and in four weeks I’ll post an update from a new role,” Proctor wrote.

Bungie's Chris Proctor during the Revenant livestream
We’ll miss you. Image via Bungie

You may have seen Chris Proctor on multiple Destiny 2 developer livestreams ahead of the Episode Revenant launch, Act Two of Episode Echoes, and the Into the Light update, talking about the upcoming weapons, perks, balance, or anything else weapon-related.

The weapon sandbox has improved dramatically over the past years, from multiple new weapon archetypes to fantastic perks that empower Guardians and synergize with subclasses. Proctor worked on many things that made the sandbox this great, including Adept weapons, Origin Traits, multiple seasonal weapon sets (including Season of the Splicer weapons), and more.

Proctor also helped design multiple Exotic weapons that we all know and love, including Traveler’s Chosen, reprised Hawkmoon, Cloudstrike, Dead Man’s Tale, Osteo Striga, Quicksilver Storm, Buried Bloodline, Euphony, and a few more. Many of these weapons quickly became some of the most popular in the sandbox upon their launch and are still widely used across both PvE and PvP.

Of course, it takes a village to bring these ideas and features to life, but Proctor played a major role in what the Destiny 2 sandbox looks like now, and it feels like it’ll never be the same.

Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.