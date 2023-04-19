Destiny 2 has a suite of weapons and Exotics that let players rain lightning on their enemies. Thunderlord is arguably the most iconic of the bunch (especially after the buffs it received), but Cloudstrike could just be famous enough (or infamous enough, depending on which side of the scope you’re on) to run close to Thunderlord.

Cloudstrike has come a long way since Beyond Light. Though it’s always been a solid option—and the occasional bane of players who get out sniped in Trials of Osiris—Cloudstrike has gained a few new tricks up its sleeve, which make it an even better weapon to get. And if you’re lucky, that may not take long.

Cloudstrike got a catalyst in Season of the Seraph, over two full years since its release. Players lucky enough to grab it can add Triple Tap to this rapid-fire sniper’s repertoire. The Season of Defiance midseason patch also gave some buffs to rapid-fire snipers, including more reserves and less recoil. It was deadly enough at Beyond Light‘s release, as anyone not running double slugs on Taniks early that year will attest, but the extra firepower makes this a valuable weapon to add to your arsenal.

Here’s how you can get Cloudstrike in Destiny 2.

Image via Bungie

Where can I get Cloudstrike in Destiny 2?

Cloudstrike is a random drop from Empire Hunts in Europa, the Beyond Light destination. This means players need to own the Stasis-centric DLC if they want a shot at this lightning-quick sniper. Just having the DLC is not enough, however: Cloudstrike is a random drop, so if the RNG isn’t on your side, you’ll need to get used to running Empire Hunts.

The difficulty doesn’t seem to be a factor for Cloudstrike: while the chance of getting other drops increases in higher difficulties, Cloudstrike seemingly remains a Rare reward regardless.

Don’t forget to kill all Champions to improve your odds.

Image via Bungie

What does Cloudstrike do in Destiny 2?

Cloudstrike is all about bringing the power of thunder against your opponents. Its two unique elements are Mortal Polarity and Stormbringer, which come together to make this weapon what it is.

Mortal Polarity, its unique perk, creates a bolt of lightning on your target whenever you get a precision kill. This works well in the Crucible, for instance, since you can quickly wipe more than one guardian with a single shot.

In PvE, you can also use this on a single target to take out enemies close to it.

Paired with Mortal Polarity, Stormbringer is what makes Cloudstrike shine on sturdier enemies. While bosses or Champions won’t proc Mortal Polarity, Stormbringer ensures you’ll create a lightning storm at the point of contact when landing precision hits. This means you can keep landing critical shots and dealing the damage of your bullets and the lightning storm, even against bosses. While the weapon works well on its own, the Catalyst will let you deal more damage. If you have it, odds are grinding the kills you need to equip it will be worth it.

Getting the Cloudstrike Catalyst

The Cloudstrike Catalyst is a random drop from the core playlists, which include Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit. Once you have it, you’ll need to defeat 400 targets with the weapon to unlock its effect. This gives Cloudstrike Triple Tap, which refunds a bullet every three precision hits in quick succession. With its seven-round magazine, you can proc Triple Tap up to three times if you land all hits—one on the third shot, one on the sixth shot, and another one on the ninth shot if you land the refund from your two previous bullets.