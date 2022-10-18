Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost kicked off with several elements from last year’s Festival of the Lost, including the name of the introductory quest. For Gone But Not Forgotten, players will wade through Haunted Sectors, which is the core activity for the event.

The Festival of the Lost introductory quest will give you a rundown of the systems involving the Halloween-themed event, starting with Eva Levante, the resident event vendor and undisputed best space grandma in Destiny 2. Gone But Not Forgotten shows players what Festival of the Lost is about: finding Spectral Pages, turning them into Manifested Pages, and handing them in to the Book of the Forgotten in the Tower—all while stocking up on Candy so they can buy gift bags from Eva Levante for a shot at event-specific loot.

Though the introductory quest is simple and shouldn’t take long, a bug early into Festival of the Lost 2022 could also threaten players’ progress, with the risk of getting them stuck in the first quest until Bungie develops a fix for it. Here’s how you can complete Gone But Not Forgotten—and why you may be having problems with it.

How to complete Gone But Not Forgotten in Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost

The first step in Gone But Not Forgotten is heading to the Tower and speaking to Eva Levante, who will give you a mask for this year’s Festival of the Lost. A mask is essentially a helmet, though it only carries a Power Level while the event is active. Players can use specific mask ornaments during Festival of the Lost, which aren’t applicable to normal helmets. You’ll also need to equip a mask to earn Spectral Pages—and, more importantly, to advance the Gone But Not Forgotten quest.

Don your mask and talk to Eva Levante again so she can give you a rundown of the event systems. She will also give you one Spectral Page, which you must take into a Haunted Sector to advance the quest.

The next step in Gone But Not Forgotten is finishing a Summoning Ritual, which is a mechanic in Haunted Sectors. After killing a few enemies, you’ll spot a circle with a countdown above it. Stand on the Summoning Ritual until it ends, as if you were capturing a point in Control, to spawn a mini-boss called a Headless One. You’ll need to spawn 10 Headless Ones to complete a Haunted Sector, so players should get acquainted with the mechanics if they’re looking to breeze through Festival of the Lost content.

Acquiring Manifested Pages

Manifested Pages are essential for the seasonal activity loop in Festival of the Lost, especially if you want to clear all event challenges. They can only be obtained by converting Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages after killing at least one Headless One and completing a Haunted Sector. The more Headless Ones you kill, however, the bigger your payout in Manifested Pages. To continue with Gone But Not Forgotten, you’ll have to complete the Haunted Sector, which shouldn’t be much trouble, though a bug could stop your progress dead in its tracks.

Adding your Manifested Pages to the Book of the Forgotten

After wrapping up the Haunted Sector, return to Eva Levante so she can teach you about the Manifested Pages. She’ll ask you to add your Manifested Pages to the Book of the Forgotten, which is located to the right of Eva Levante (her left). Your Manifested Pages will unlock a few lore books and will also be required for some event challenges. After you’ve added the page, open up your Quests tab and find the Festival of the Lost event card on the top right of your quests tab. Claim the Cryptozoologist challenge to start off the celebrations and unlock the actual event challenges you need to complete. Speak to Eva again to finish the quest and get a roll of the Mechabre sniper rifle as a gift.

Why is the Gone But Not Forgotten quest not progressing?

If you’re stuck at step five, however, odds are you encountered a bug that prevents you from transforming your Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages. Bungie is investigating the issue, according to its support page, though developers didn’t specify a time for the fix. It’s also unclear what players can do to solve this issue, though the reason players are stuck is likely on Bungie’s end. This means there’s little for them to do outside of waiting for a solution. It’s unclear if Bungie will compensate players for the missed Manifested Pages as well.