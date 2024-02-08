Category:
Destiny 2 adding new guns to Trials, Nightfalls and Iron Banner in unexpected mid-season refresh

Players will get some surprise new loot to chase.
Alexis Walker
Published: Feb 8, 2024 04:43 pm
A Destiny 2 Titan faces down a Cabal turret in an Iron Banner gamemode.
Image via Bungie

Destiny 2 fans might have worried that Season of the Wish’s loot chase would dry up in the four months still to go until The Final Shape launches. Fortunately, Bungie has revealed three of its biggest activities will be getting new guns as soon as next month.

Announced in today’s This Week in Destiny blog, Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, and Nightfall Strikes are all getting new and returning weapons placed into their loot pools with Update 7.3.5 in early March. Unlike a standard loot pool refresh, these additions won’t be replacing any of the currently available loot either—if you’re still gunning for an Igneous Hammer or Undercurrent, you don’t need to fear them getting removed.

An Arc Staff-wielding Guardian faces down the Lake of Shadows boss.
More reasons to return to aspirational content will do wonders to keep players invested during a long season. Image via Bungie

There’s a lot to be excited about with the new weapons, too. Tusk of the Bear, Iron Banner’s new gun, is Destiny 2‘s first Strand Wave Frame Grenade Launcher. Wave Frames have long been a popular PvE archetype, but players that use the Strand subclass have been unable to synergize their Fragments and Aspects with one up until now. If a weapon like that wasn’t already enough to get players into Iron Banner when it returns on April 2, the legendary Multimach CCX SMG is also returning as a reward.

Nightfalls, by comparison, are getting two new guns as opposed to just one. Both of them, the Wild Style grenade launcher and The Slammer sword, target niche categories that don’t have a lot of options currently. Wild Style is the second grenade launcher with the Double-Fire Frame first introduced in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, and The Slammer is both the second Stasis sword with Cold Steel and the first to be part of the Vortex Frame archetype.

As for Trials of Osiris, its new gun is a Stasis scout rifle from the Tex Mechanica foundry. Its perk pool will determine a lot about how popular such a weapon will end up being, but PvP-minded Guardians disappointed with the new toy they’ve been given can find some excitement in the return of The Summoner auto rifle alongside it.

With new loot to farm alongside a suite of free Bright Dust gifts to claim and Armor Synthesis bounty resets, March will be a surprisingly busy time in the land of Destiny 2 despite the majority of Season of the Wish’s content concluding back in January. However, it’s still a long road until The Final Shape expansion on June 4.

Alexis is a freelance journalist hailing from the UK. After a number of years competing on international esports stages, she transitioned into writing about the industry in 2021 and quickly found a home to call her own within the vibrant communities of the looter shooter genre. Now she provides coverage for games such as Destiny 2, Halo Infinite and Apex Legends.