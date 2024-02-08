Destiny 2 is giving players a ton of free Bright Dust starting next month

With The Final Shape expansion delayed until June 4, Destiny 2 finds itself in an odd waiting period. Whether it’s to make up for that delay or thank the Guardians still logging in during the downtime, Bungie is handing out weekly drops of free Bright Dust starting next month.

Recommended Videos

The news comes via today’s This Week in Destiny blog where Bungie laid out its plan to deliver frequent supplies of Bright Dust to players regularly logging in starting on March 5. As with the Lunar New Year gift currently available, Destiny 2 players will need only head to the Eververse Store each week to claim a gift package of 700 Bright Dust. It isn’t a short-term offer either—the weekly gifts will continue right up until The Final Shape launches.

Season of the Wish is Destiny 2’s longest season yet, so some mid-season gifts aren’t surprising to see. Image via Bungie

700 Bright Dust is a lot in its own right. With the 13 weeks of drops before June 4, you’re looking at over 9,000 Bright Dust in total just for logging in. To put that into perspective, a new armor set in the Eververse Store tends to cost 6,000 Bright Dust if the option is available, meaning Bungie’s freebies are going to let players at least purchase one of those by the time the offer concludes. A lot of players are eyeing up the recently voted on Festival of the Lost sets, making this the perfect opportunity to refill your Bright Dust reserves before the event arrives later this year.

It isn’t the only care package players can expect prior to the launch of The Final Shape. As was mentioned in a prior blog and confirmed here, the cap on Armor Synthesis Threader bounties is going to be reset on March 5 as well. According to Bungie, this will function “like a standard seasonal reset,” which makes sense given Destiny 2 would have been a week into The Final Shape had the expansion kept to its original launch date of Feb. 27.