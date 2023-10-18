Destiny 2 players suggest a change to make Festival of the Lost more enjoyable

Every year, Destiny 2 celebrates the Festival of the Lost, the game’s Halloween event. There are new weapons, cosmetics, and what players always feel conflicted about: Festival Masks.

Apart from spooky decorations and a thematic activity, guardians will have to wear Festival Masks to earn event currencies and rewards. Those masks look really fun, I can become a Tormentor after all, but the downside is the mask must replace the player’s helmet which can ruin existing builds.

On Oct. 17, right after the event started, players suggested that it would be much better if the Festival Mask was an Ornament rather than an armor piece. This way players would be able to simply slap it on top of their ready builds and not worry about leveling the gear, its stats, or armor mods.

The tricky part is this doesn’t solve the problem of not being able to use an Exotic helmet, since Exotics can only equip Ornaments made specifically for them.

An alternative would be an event class item just like during Guardian Games, or an emblem that guardians have to wear. Yes, those aren’t that spooky and immersive but at least you can still go wild with your favorite builds. Even if we stick with masks, ornaments would remove a lot of unnecessary hassle when it comes to builds.

While you could ask “Why would I need a build for a lost sector? Those are easy,” this year’s Festival of the Lost introduced Legend Haunted Sectors, a higher difficulty activity with a minimum Power requirement of 1815. Without a dedicated build, it can be tough to go through the activity and farm all the rewards you want.

This can come out as simply nitpicking at the event (which is partially true) but in the game that lives and breathes with build crafting, not being able to use your favorite loadouts to the fullest is certainly disappointing.

