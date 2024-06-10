Better Devils god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The beloved Better Devils hand cannon finally returned in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. It was one of the most popular hand cannons back in the day, and now you can pick it up with a reprised perk pool and origin traits.

The Better Devils is now a Strand 140 RPM hand cannon, and it has a ton of perks for both PvE and PvP. There are 12 perks in the third column and 13 in the fourth. If you want to pick up the better Better Devils in Destiny 2, here are our picks for PvE and PvP god rolls.

Better Devils god roll in Destiny 2

This one is half PvE and half PvP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Better Devils PvP god roll

Barell: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: Moving Target

Moving Target Perk two: Explosive Payload

Explosive Payload Masterwork: Range

Better Devils PvE god roll

Barell: Smallbore

Smallbore Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk one: Slice

Slice Perk two: Hatchling or Explosive Payload

Hatchling or Explosive Payload Masterwork: Reload Speed

A 140 RPM hand cannon is a PvP staple, and Better Devils is no exception. Depending on your playstyle, there are a few perk combos to choose from. In the third column, Moving Target, Rapid Hit, and Perpetual Motion are all decent choices. Moving Target is a great overall perk, while Rapid Hit and Perpetual Motion grant stability and reload speed boosts.

In the fourth column, there are also multiple solid options. You got Explosive Payload, Zen Moment, and Opening Shot. Kill Clip is also available, but I always tend to steer away from perks that require a kill for more consistency during gunfights.

The PvE perk pool of Better Devils is just as generous. As a Hunter main, my go-to in the third column is Slice, since it requires a class ability to trigger and debuff enemies, which can then be tied with something like the Facet of Devotion on a Prismatic subclass. Alternatively, you can go for Demolitionist or Pugilist. Both perks can tie in with respective PvE builds quite nicely.

An obvious choice for the fourth column is Hatchling, but for any non-Threadling builds, the Explosive Payload is still on the table. Other decent PvE perks in this column include Adrenaline Junkie, Swashbuckler, and Frenzy.

How to get Better Devils in Destiny 2

Finally, something to spend Crucible engrams on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Better Devils by focusing Crucible engrams at Shaxx in the Tower. Like with most new Crucible weapons, you only need one engram (not even any Glimmer) to immediately get a copy of a weapon with random rolls. But considering how many perks there are, you might need much more than that.

