All missions in Destiny 2’s Lightfall campaign

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest expansion in Activision Blizzard’s long-running MMO. Lightfall has introduced a new light-level cap, brought countless new weapons, and introduced an entirely new set of campaign missions for players to experience. The new missions in Destiny 2 Lightfall can be played on either normal or Legendary difficulties, giving players a new challenge to undertake.

In Destiny 2 Lightfall, players will square off against a new threat in Emperor Calus and defend Earth, the Traveler, and Humanity. If you are looking to start this new campaign in Destiny 2 but are unsure exactly how many missions this expansion will entail, here are all the missions in Lightfall placed in order.

All Destiny 2 Lightfall missions

Destiny 2 Lightfall contains eight total main storyline missions. Aside from these main story quests, there are also side quests that players can opt into along the way. Many of these side quests will take place on Neomuna, and will be required before players can hope to bring down Emperor Calus.

Below is the entire list of main storyline missions available in Destiny 2 Lightfall, placed in order of completion:

First Contact

Under Siege

Downfall

Breakneck

On The Verge

No Time Left

Headlong

Desperate Measures

If you choose to attempt this new campaign on Legendary difficulty, enemies will be scaled to fit the size of your fire team. Players will also be met with a power level requirement to participate in Legendary difficulty missions, so look to run through the campaign on normal before venturing into harder difficulties.

For completing the campaign on Legendary difficulty, players will receive an abundance of rewards throughout their journey. Rewards will include massive gear upgrades, upgrade modules, exotic armor, and more. Though Legendary difficulty will certainly give players a power level advantage compared to other players, these rewards will not come without challenge.