In Destiny 2, Power levels determine the amount of damage players deal as well as how much damage they can withstand. By equipping higher-level armor and weapons, players can increase their overall Power levels. To engage with end-game content such as raids, players need to make sure they have the highest Power levels possible.

With each expansion, Destiny 2 increases the maximum Power level that players can attain. The recent release of Lightfall has once again given players the opportunity to grind for higher Power level gear to reach the ever-climbing Power cap.

If you are hoping to reach the maximum Power level cap in Destiny 2 but do not know what that threshold is, here’s what you should know.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Power cap, explained

The max Light level cap in Destiny 2 is 1800, while the soft Power cap is 1750. The Pinnacle Light level, which can only be achieved by completing the highest level of end-game content, stands at 1810.

The soft Power cap refers to the portion of the expansion where almost every piece of gear you encounter will be an upgrade. Including rare and exotic gear, by the end of most players’ initial journey into Lightfall, they should end around the 1750 Power level mark.

Players are not only able to upgrade their Power level in Destiny 2 through gear upgrades but also through Season Artifacts, though this only artificially boosts your Power level since it is not counted when entering into events. By hovering your cursor over your Power level, players will see both their base Power level and Power level with added artifacts.

To participate in raids as well as other end-game content coming with Destiny 2 Lightfall, players will need to increase their Power level as much as possible to compete with the game’s most powerful enemies.