How to get the Verglas Curve Stasis Exotic bow in Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance

Avid bow users in Destiny 2 have another weapon in their arsenal with the release of Season of Defiance. The Verglas Curve is the latest addition to the lineup of Exotic bows, bringing in a Stasis-aligned weapon and providing each of the first four subclasses with an Exotic bow of their own (before Strand released, at least). And odds are you’ll want this in your arsenal, even if you’re not running a Stasis subclass.

Much like Hierarchy of Needs, Verglas Curve requires players to alternate between hip-fire and aiming down sights, which makes for a satisfying loop. Its effects are nothing to sneer at, either: it can freeze opponents and create Stasis Crystals, with a small amount of setup required.

Here’s how you can add the Verglas Curve Stasis bow to your arsenal in Season of Defiance.

How can I get the Verglas Curve Stasis bow in Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance?

The Verglas Curve Stasis bow is available from the Season of Defiance season pass. Players who purchased the season (or have access to it through the Lightfall Annual Pass) can obtain it at level one on the seasonal track. Players who didn’t buy the season, however, can still unlock it at level 35 of the season pass.

If you need help raising your season pass level, taking on seasonal challenges could put a dent in those ranks due to how much XP they give you. Bungie saves the most rewarding challenges for the end of the season, but early seasonal challenges can already give guardians a good deal of progress in the season.

What does Verglas Curve do in Destiny 2?

Verglas Curve will behave similarly to Hierarchy of Needs, the Exotic bow from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Its intrinsic makes it so final blows grant you extra Stasis arrows, and your next hip-fired shot will unleash all of your Stasis arrows at once. These Stasis arrows will freeze any opponents they make contact with and will create a Stasis Crystal upon hitting a surface. The Season of Defiance trailer gives players a taste of what the Verglas Curve looks like:

The Verglas Curve has plenty of potential and utility. Final blows with it allow guardians to stack up on Stasis arrows, which they can use to control crowds or even create cover. There’s an element of choice to it as well: players can chain ADS hits and hip-fire after a kill or two to freeze a couple of enemies, making for a shorter loop. Guardians can also stock up on Stasis arrows and unleash them all at once for maximum effect, which takes a little longer to set up.

In the end, though, Verglas Curve is a flavorful weapon that can come in handy due to its mix of damage and crowd control.