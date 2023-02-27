Should you play the Lightfall campaign on normal or Legendary difficulty in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 players can dive into the neon-studded metropolis of Neomuna, where they’ll go on a scenic trip to stop the Witness from destroying the city—which is basically the Guardian equivalent of a vacation, we’re assuming.

Like its predecessor, the Lightfall campaign is bringing two difficulties from the start: Normal and Legendary. The normal version may not be much more difficult than your garden-variety Destiny 2 campaign, barring any Power Level discrepancies, but the Legendary difficulty offers a bigger challenge and much bigger rewards.

If you’re looking for a challenge, the Lightfall campaign on Legendary might just give you what you want, saving you some grinding after you reach the soft cap. If you’re just looking for Strand, however, you could end up unlocking the subclass more quickly in a run of the regular difficulty, since enemies will undoubtedly be less sturdy. Here’s what you get for finishing the Lightfall, and whether the risk of running Legendary is worth the extra challenge.

What do you get from the Legendary Lightfall campaign?

Guardians who complete the Lightfall campaign on Legend will receive a complete set of armor at a higher Power Level, based on the official website. If Lightfall follows in the steps of The Witch Queen, this armor set should put players around 20 Power above the soft cap, saving them a good deal of grinding.

Not only will they already be boosted above the soft cap without extra grinding, but they can also start their Powerful and Pinnacle grind at an advantage. Guardians may also receive some cosmetics, such as an emblem, for finishing the campaign on Legendary.

Bungie hasn’t officially confirmed the specifics on the Power Level advantage or any possible cosmetics, however.

What difficulty should I choose for the Lightfall campaign?

If you’re a veteran, odds are you won’t have too much trouble finishing Lightfall on Legendary difficulty. The campaign should be around as tough as The Witch Queen‘s Legend run, so it can be doable (with some panic) to Guardians who are familiar with their arsenals and have good choices of gear on their hands.

If you’re a newcomer or just venturing into harder content, however, you might have some problems with the Lightfall campaign. Guardians who cleared The Witch Queen on Legendary difficulty already have an idea of the amount of challenge to expect, but if you don’t have that basis of comparison, it should be somewhat close to a three-person Legend Nightfall or a fireteam-scaled run of last season’s Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend.

Based on The Witch Queen, though, the Lightfall campaign won’t have any Champions and will have low Power Level restrictions, which end up making it easier to dive into Legend difficulty the first time around.

If you have a team, Bungie has also said the Lightfall campaign will have a softer scaling based on fireteam size as compared to The Witch Queen. In the 2022 expansion (much like in Operation: Seraph’s Shield), having more players could make enemies extra sturdy, and the campaign worked in a revive token system just like in raids.

If you’re not confident in your abilities, you can always run the Lightfall campaign on Normal difficulty first, and then try it on Legend once you know what to look out for. This should still give you the rewards from the Legend clear, though a bit later in the game. You’ll also potentially have the advantage of Strand under your belt since the new subclass will likely be unlocked at the end of the campaign.