Who voices Calus in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

One of the most talented actors in the game.

Emperor Calus has been making his mark on Destiny 2 since the game first launched in 2017.

In Destiny 2: Lightfall, the massive former emperor of the Cabal is back with a new look, a new army, and a new mission: to be the harbinger of mankind’s doom.

Calus has been chosen as the newest disciple of The Witness, the main villain of the Light and Darkness saga of Destiny 2 that’s been built up and hinted at for several years. The Witness finally revealed itself in the final cutscene of last year’s The Witch Queen DLC, but it’s here now, and it has Calus in tow.

Calus’ massive ship now towers over Neomuna, the hidden, highly-advanced city on Neptune. Calus sports a new look, reborn in the opulent image that he has always felt he deserved. But he serves The Witness, and that’s a problem for everybody in the solar system.

It’s great to have Calus back as an antagonist in Destiny 2, and one of the biggest reasons is his booming, powerful voice. There’s one very talented actor behind the microphone recording all of the big Cabal’s new lines, and it’s someone who deserves recognition for bringing the character to life in such a wonderful way.

Here are the details on the man responsible for bringing Calus’ voice to life in Destiny 2.

Who is Calus’ voice actor in Destiny 2?

Screengrab via Bungie

The voice actor for Calus in Destiny 2 is industry veteran Darin DePaul. If you’ve played a video game or watched a cartoon within the past decade, you’ve most likely heard his work.

DePaul has been the voice of Calus since Destiny 2 launched in 2017. Calus has made several appearances since then, like in the popular Season of Opulence when players returned to the Leviathan ship for some fun and games, but he’s back in his biggest role yet in Lightfall.

Having DePaul’s voice talents thrust to the forefront again is a treat for everybody. His deep, gravelly tones perfectly encapsulate Calus’s large, powerful, regal feel in a way that only an actor with DePaul’s acting chops can portray.

Other than Calus, DePaul is known by most for his portrayal of Reinhardt in the Overwatch franchise. He also has played J. Jonah Jameson in Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers, Revenant in Apex Legends, and countless more roles throughout the years.

Basically, if you need a deep or scary voice, DePaul is up to the task.