All five Atlas Skews locations – Tracing the Stars Week 1

With Season of the Lost going live, both returning and active Destiny 2 players flooded back into the servers. Considering the number of changes, there will be lots to explore in the new season and a lot of questing to keep all players occupied.

The Tracing the Stars quest requires players to track down new items named Atlas Skews. You’ll need to track five of them for the first part of the quest and they’re all located in different places, meaning you’ll have some traveling to do.

The Atlas Skews look like white pillars and you’ll need to interact with them to progress through the quest.

All the locations below are in the Dreaming City and you may need to make your way through a few obstacles to finally collect them.

The first Atlas Skew – Divalian-Rheasivia Path, Lower Cliffside

Screengrab via Bungie

The first Atlas Skew can be found in the Divalian-Rheasilvia Path. Keep an eye on the bottom of the cliff as you should see it around the tunnel cave that will lead you to Rheasivia.

The second Atlas Skew – Divalian-Cimmerian Path, Central Cave

Screengrab via Bungie

To find the second Atlas Skew, you’ll need to head over to the area where the Scorn event takes place. Look for a small cave around the area, and an Atlas Skew should be waiting for you inside.

The third Atlas Skew – Drowned Bay Alcove

Screengrab via Bungie

Head over to the Drowned Bay Lost sector around Divalian Mists. The Atlas Skew will be waiting for you around the spawn area.

The fourth Atlas Skew – Spine Oracle Orrery

Screengrab via Bungie

The fourth Atlas Skew can be a little trickier to find compared to the others. It’s located in the Spine Oracle Orrery where you can find it by following the route toward the left at Divalian. The Atlas Skew will be waiting for you inside the large building.

The fifth Atlas Skew – Distant Spine Island Tree

Screengrab via Bungie

The fifth Atlas Skew is located in the Distant Spine Island Tree around the Dreaming City area. You’ll have some parkouring to do to get to this Atlas Skew, though.