All Dawning emblems and how to unlock them in Destiny 2

To spread festive cheer in Destiny 2, you can earn multiple good-looking emblems during the Dawning event. These emblems include a few new ones and a coveted returning emblem many of you might have missed.

Recommended Videos

Here are all the currently available Dawning emblems in Destiny 2 and how to get them.

Every Dawning emblem in Destiny 2 and how to get it

Confectionary Commander, Epicurean Extraordinaire, and Handcrafter Hunter

The big blue of the Vanguard. Image via Bungie

Nova Bomb incoming. Image via Bungie

He just joined the Vanguard and already has an emblem. Image via Bungie

The first three emblems are available by playing the Dawning event and opening A Gift In Return packages. You need to deliver treats to characters for a chance to get A Gift In Return and then open it for a chance to get an emblem. This also means you can’t use the gift to focus weapons, like the Mistral Lift, at Eva Levante in the Tower.

Initially, these emblems have low drop rates, but you can increase them by achieving the community-wide goal, which will greatly increase the drop chance. Every week, there are a few featured treats that you must bake to contribute to the goal.

Here are the treats for every week of the Dawning:

Week one (Dec. 10): Gjallardoodles, Bright-Dusted Snowballs. Starwort Thins, and Neomun-Cake.

Gjallardoodles, Bright-Dusted Snowballs. Starwort Thins, and Neomun-Cake. Week two (Dec. 17): Traveler Donut Holes, Classic Butter Cookie, and Dark Chocolate Motes.

Traveler Donut Holes, Classic Butter Cookie, and Dark Chocolate Motes. Week three (Dec. 24): Vanilla Blades, Lavender Ribbon Cookies, and Etheric Coldsnaps.

Bungie hasn’t revealed the exact numbers needed to reach the goal and increase the drop rates, but the developer will likely update us weekly via social media or This Week In Destiny blog posts.

Tabula Rasa

New year, same old guardian. Image via Bungie

With this year’s Dawning, Bungie brought back the popular Tabula Rasa emblem. To get it, you must purchase a new recurring or gift subscription on a Destiny 2 Twitch livestream of an eligible creator. Multiple creators participate in this event, and one Twitch subscription costs $7.99.

Eva’s Pride

Get it simply by playing. Image via Bungie

Lastly, if you haven’t logged in to play the Dawning this year yet, you can earn the festive Eva’s Pride emblem by following the introductory quest to the event. As you complete the first few steps, you’ll complete the first challenge on the event card and get this emblem.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy