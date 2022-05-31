All Calus Automaton locations for the ‘Hear, Don’t Heed’ triumph in Destiny 2

Calus and the Leviathan are back in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Haunted, but they’re getting an overhaul. The former Cabal emperor tried to commune with the Darkness, as teased by the logs at the end of Season of the Risen’s Vox Obscura mission, and brought his Leviathan to the Pyramid on the Moon to side with the Witness.

As a result, the Leviathan has been overrun by the Egregore Spores, the same substance we saw aboard the Glykon during last year’s Presage mission. This gave it a macabre overhaul, which just adds to the horrifying atmosphere that comes with this season.

As if Season of the Haunted’s storyline wasn’t scary enough, the Leviathan also holds its share of secrets. In addition to Calus Bobbleheads, the new area also brought in a secret triumph called “Hear, Don’t Heed,” which tasks players with finding Calus Automatons in the weekly Sever missions. There are six missions in total, and a new one will release each week for the first six weeks of Season of the Haunted. Players can select whichever mission they want by changing it from the mission selector nodded, similar to how changing difficulty on any player-elected difficulty activity (like Nightfalls, Legend/Master Lost Sectors, raids, and dungeons) works. This means, much like the Lucent Moths in the Throne World, players don’t have to wait until a certain mission is in rotation—though they do have to wait until all missions are available.

The Calus Automatons won’t attack you, but they will activate if you get close enough, and Calus will talk to you through them. Players must find six Calus Automatons to complete the “Hear, Don’t Heed” triumph, which is required if you want the title of Reaper.

List of locations Calus Automaton locations for the ‘Hear, Don’t Heed’ triumph

Shame

The first Calus Automaton is close to the beginning of Sever: Shame. After setting down the first Ritual Amplifier and shooting some fuses, you’ll head inside an air duct. Once you come out, look on the right side of the room to find this Calus Automaton.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Reconciliation

in Sever: Reconciliation, you don’t have to go much further to get this Calus Automaton either. After you’ve survived the Cabal assault inside the armory and spoken to Crow (and the Nightmare of Uldren Sov perching on his unwilling shoulders), the game will task you with restoring power by triggering the manual override on two levers. From there, turn around and head to the other end of the room to find this Calus Automaton.