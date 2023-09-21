Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 system requirements: PC specs

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 comes with new system requirements, and there are a few big changes worth noting.

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update is finally here. Players around the world are gearing up to jump back into Night City, and if you haven’t yet experienced CD Projekt Red’s neon adventure, now is a great time to do so. If you’re playing on PC though, you’ll want to make sure your computer meets the system requirements to enjoy all the game has to offer.

The 2.0 update drops on Sept. 21, five days ahead of its upcoming expansion The Phantom Liberty, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

It includes a whole host of exciting changes, from revamped skill trees and vehicular combat to new quests, weapons, and more. It also comes with new system requirements for PC players, shared by CD Projekt Red on X, formerly known as Twitter. If you’re planning to play Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 on PC, you’d be wise to check out the system requirements below.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 PC minimum system requirements

Resolution: 1080p

1080p Expected FPS: 30

30 OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Core i7-6700 / Ryzen 5 1600

Core i7-6700 / Ryzen 5 1600 Graphics Card: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / Radeon RX 580 8GB / Arc A380

GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / Radeon RX 580 8GB / Arc A380 VRAM: 6 GB

6 GB RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 70 GB SSD

The new minimum system requirements are slightly higher than the previous ones. For instance, Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 requires a GeForce GTX 1060 or higher instead of a GTX 970, an i7-6700 processor instead of an i5-3570K, and 12 GB of RAM instead of 8 GB. The requirements are proportionately higher with ray tracing on.

It’s important to note that Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 only supports SSDs. This means if you’re using a hard drive for your PC games, you’ll need to upgrade to an SSD if you want to play the new version of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 PC recommended system requirements

Resolution: 1080p

1080p Expected FPS: 60

60 OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Core i7-12700 / Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Core i7-12700 / Ryzen 7 7800X3D Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER / Radeon RX 5700 XT / Arc A770

GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER / Radeon RX 5700 XT / Arc A770 VRAM: 8 GB

8 GB RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 70 GB SSD

The recommended system requirements will result in the best experience for most players. They’re fairly steep, but you’ll want to meet these requirements if you want the game to look and perform optimally. Again, the requirements are higher across the board with ray tracing on.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 PC ultra system requirements

Resolution: 2160p

2160p Expected FPS: 60

60 OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Core i9-12900 / Ryzen 9 7900X

Core i9-12900 / Ryzen 9 7900X Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 3080 / Radeon RX 7900 XTX

GeForce RTX 3080 / Radeon RX 7900 XTX VRAM: 12 GB

12 GB RAM: 20 GB

20 GB Storage: 70 GB NVME

Ultra graphics are only for players with top-end PCs, but they’ll result in the best graphics. Cyberpunk 2077 is a visually stunning game, so playing on ultra will be a treat for the eyes and a truly immersive experience, especially with all the new changes.

Cyberpunk 2077 suffered notorious performance issues on launch amid a whole host of other problems, and 2.0 is its chance for a fresh start. With nearly three years of post-launch development time coming to a head in the 2.0 patch, and its The Phantom Liberty expansion too, it looks like Cyberpunk is finally shaping up to be the game that was promised.

