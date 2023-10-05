Cyberpunk 2077: How to win at roulette in Phantom Liberty

During Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s story, you enter the Black Sapphire hotel to meet Songbird. Eventually, you have to find two netrunners who are helping Kurt Hansen, and the only way to get close to them is by playing roulette.

The luck-based gambling game involves guessing what number and color combination a ball will end up on when it lands on the spinning wheel. The game has you place several bets during the course of your conversation with the netrunners and you’re playing with real money. If you win all of your bets, you get to keep all of the winnings.

As such, you are likely curious about how to win every single round of roulette to maximize your eddies in Cyberpunk 2077.

Can you win at roulette in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

The good news is it is very possible to win every single bet you place when playing roulette at the Black Sapphire. The bad news is I or anyone else can’t give you the right colors to bet every round, as the entire roulette scene in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is randomized.

The roulette betting in Cyberpunk 2077. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s right, unfortunately, your game will randomize the right color to bet on every round that’s played. So even if I managed to bet every round correctly, I can’t give you the colors I bet on each round, as your version of roulette will turn out differently.

By all accounts, I didn’t even find a specific color that tended to be right more often than the other. I played through the roulette scene multiple times and bet differently each time to see if a certain color had a higher success rate.

However, most of the time, it seemed like each color had a perfectly 50/50 shot in every round, which matches up perfectly with how roulette is played in real life.

What should you bet during the All or Nothing round of roulette?

At the very end of your roulette match, V will make the netrunners go all in with their chips. Of course, this also means you need to do the same, which puts all of your money at risk.

If you’re wondering if this part of the roulette section is randomized as well, it doesn’t appear to be. I tested this part of the section multiple times and whatever I picked, I ended up winning and taking all of the netrunners’ money.

However, I did pick black more times than red, so bet on black during the All or Nothing round if you want the highest chance of success.

About the author