Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the You Know My Name quest in Phantom Liberty

You Know My Name is one of the lengthier quests in the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, revolving around V and Solomon Reed infiltrating the Black Sapphire. The Black Sapphire is where Kurt Hansen keeps watch over Dogtown with an iron fist. Your goal is to find Songbird, as she has been missing since the opening mission of the DLC and is presumably being held hostage by Dogtown’s leader.

There are three main sections in this mission: the underwater area, the escort segment where you guide Solomon as he infiltrates the building, and the casino party. We’re going to take a look at each of these sections in greater detail to walk you through the You Know My Name mission.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty You Know My Name mission walkthrough

Go to the underwater tunnel

Go down the steps and the marker will lead you to flooded tunnels. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you are ready to get started, head to the underwater tunnel. Solomon and Alex will have given you your diving suit in preparation for this section in the previous mission, so you don’t need to worry about being inappropriately dressed for your upcoming diving session.

Head to the mission marker, go down the stairs and make your way to the blue door, where you will be prompted to force open the door. You only need a few Strength points to do this, as it is an essential part of the mission.

Once you are in, make your way through the tunnels until you reach an area that is entirely flooded. You will then be prompted to put on your diving suit and make the jump into the rather murky-looking waters, so equip your suit and get to diving.

Swim through the tunnels

Make sure to disarm the mines as you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The diving section is the first major part of the mission, though it is also the simplest part. All you need to do is follow the marker and swim carefully through the flooded tunnels. The water is dark here, so be aware that it can be difficult to see.

The toughest part of this underwater section is spotting the various mines that are dotted around in the flooded tunnels. You will need to disarm them before you continue in certain areas, or you’ll get blown to bits pretty quickly. Despite the darkness of the water, the mines have a noticeable red glow. They can still be difficult to see at times, though, so be careful as you make your way through.

There will be a point when you will have to clear the route, as you come to a dead end. This is relatively simple, as all you need to do is find the ladder to progress by using your scanner. You’ll also need to hit a few buttons to lower some platforms to clear the way to the ladder, but this is set out in a simple enough way for you to find everything that you need to in order to continue on your path.

Neutralize the guards

When you have climbed up and out of the water and ascended the ladder, you will come to a room wherein there are two guards. Staying stealthy is an important part of this mission, so either sneak up behind them and take them down or shoot them with your new ‘Her Majesty’ Iconic silenced pistol—given to you by Alex in the previous mission—to make sure that you don’t alert any other guards.

Access the security computer

Get onto the computer and hack into the CCTV. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When the guards are dealt with, get onto the computer and access the security cameras. You will need to go through them until you get to the main gate area, where you will see Reed making his way to the front and trying to remain undetected. Open the main gate for him and he will sneak into the building.

Head up in the elevator

You’ll need to go up in the elevator to head to the sniper’s nest next, but a group of guards will be coming down in the elevator at the same time. The way I dealt with them was to hack into some nearby equipment to distract them. When they had their backs turned to me, I snuck into the elevator. It was super close, but I managed to evade them. I’m not sure whether killing the guards will make a huge difference in the mission, but it’s easier if you just keep up the sneaking.

Take out the sniper

Take out the sniper and take his place. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you’ve made it to the top of the building, you will need to take out the sniper in the sniper’s nest. Once you have neutralized him, you will then move on to the next section of the mission.

Escorting Solomon

The next section of the mission is all about getting Solomon past the guards so that he can enter the building, but it’s going to be a lot easier if you do so without attracting any attention. There is an optional choice here where you can point out the immediate threats to Reed, and I would highly suggest taking this choice as it will make remaining stealthy so much easier. To do this, you will need to point out the following threats to Reed by scanning the area:

The security cameras

The guards

A laser mine near Reed

The elevator shaft

A sniper

I didn’t spot the sniper in my play-through, but you have the chance to neutralize him quietly when Reed points him out later on, as your rifle is equipped with a silencer.

Using your scanner

Scan everything you can to keep things stealthy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Your scanner is your best friend here, as using it will let Solomon know when there is an upcoming threat or obstacle. Keep your eyes on the movement of guards and scan them so that he can keep out of harm’s way.

Deactivating the security gate

When the first patrol that you need to warn Reed of has passed, you will have to turn off the security gate so that the alarms don’t sound. To do this, scan the gate, and you will see some cables highlighted coming out of it and leading upwards. Keep scanning until you find the control box for the gate at the very top. Shoot it and Solomon will be able to proceed.

Take out the sniper

A patrol will emerge from the elevator, so scan them to warn Reed. When he passes them, you will need to take out the sniper that we talked about earlier. Make sure that you take him out quickly or else Solomon will be spotted.

Take out the last few guards

There are only a few guards left so that Solomon can get through undetected. One of them can’t be seen from your position, so you’ll need to hack into the cameras so that you can either distract him or tag him, so you can shoot him through the wall. The final guards will be near the service elevator at the bridge container. To deal with them, either distract them or quickly take them out.

Go to Reed

With the last threat taken care of, you can leave the sniper’s nest. You’ll take the rifle you have with you, which is a nice bonus. Go to the container bridge and cross it to join Reed. If you have managed to complete this section without alerting anyone, Solomon will praise you on a job well done. There aren’t any consequences for not managing to do it stealthily, but Solomon will not be impressed and will call you a rookie. If you are as desperate for Idris Elba’s approval as I am, I’d advise doing things as quietly as you can.

Partytime

In the name of the Moon, let’s slay. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The final part of the mission is infiltrating the party and finding Songbird, so put on your fancy threads and get in there. Once at the Black Sapphire party, Reed will tell you to meet him at the bar. You can mingle beforehand if you want, as there are a few people you can talk to, such as various personalities seen through the game.

Speak to Songbird

Songbird is trapped in her gilded cage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you have talked to Reed and have finished your mingling, you’ll get a text from Songbird. Go up the stairs to speak to her. She’ll tell you that her infiltration of the Blackwall is slowly killing her. You’ll get a chance to meet Kurt Hansen in person here, as he approaches to tell Songbird that she is needed elsewhere. Songbird will then be able to talk to you through the Relic once again, and she will inform you that she thinks she has a cure for both you and her. She will leave a datashard in an empty champagne glass for you to take, so grab it and then speak to Reed.

Grab some roulette chips

Part of the plan is to impersonate two Netrunning twins by obtaining their behavioral imprint, which you will need to do by chatting with them as you play roulette with them.

Head over to the cashier desk to grab yourself at least 80,000 eddies worth of chips. Don’t worry if you’re not rolling in the dough when you do so, as Alex will transfer 80,000 eddies to you so that you can get your chips. Winning is a possibility, though, so if you want to put in more of your own money, you are welcome to do so. There is a maximum amount of 100,000 eddies that you can put in, but just remember the risks!

Roulette with the Netrunner twins

Keep things casual to avoid raising suspicions. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

During the dialogue, Alex will be in your ear guiding you so if you say anything a little too on the nose, she will let you know. Aurore, the female twin, is bold and somewhat exuberant, whilst Aymeric, the male twin, is a lot more reserved. Remember this when choosing what to say to them. Try to be as subtle as you can with your responses with both twins, as being too forward will cause them to become suspicious.

As you play roulette, you will be betting on either red or black as you go. There is no guarantee of a win or a loss here, so pick whatever you so choose. I bet on black as the final bet and won, though, so maybe try black to get some eddies out of it.

Confront Hansen

Once you have completed the final bet, Hansen will approach you and give you a chance to leave without causing any hassle. I’d advise that you take this chance, as Solomon will be waiting for you, so you can be escorted out quietly by the guards.

Tie Up Loose Ends

Before you head out, don’t forget to cash out your winnings if you were successful during roulette. You can also speak to Lizzy Wizzy at the bar and chat with her to get the Amiki Sound Cutter Iconic BD Headset.

Talk to Reed

When you have been escorted out of the Black Sapphire, Reed will inform you that he and Alex will need a few days in order to get things sorted. The mission will end once you have had this concluding talk with him.

Final verdict on the You Know My Name mission in Phantom Liberty

This mission is actually pretty straightforward, as even if you do go in all guns blazing, it doesn’t make a significant difference in the long run. You also get a cool Iconic sniper rifle during the mission, as well as an interesting piece of headgear from Lizzy Wizzy if you talk to her. There is also a chance to win some extra eddies during the roulette game, but this is an entirely randomized game so you could also lose out.

All in all, You Know My Name is a fun infiltration mission that will win you the approval of Idris Elba—I mean Solomon Reed—should you maintain your cover. What more could you possibly want from life?

