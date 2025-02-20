Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will stick with one polarizing perspective according to job listing, and fans are split

Project Orion, the in-development sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, is slowly cooking in the Unreal Engine oven at CD Projekt Red. As part of its efforts to speed up and advance development, CDPR revealed an interesting detail regarding the upcoming title in a job listing, confirming it’s sticking to first-person perspective.

A job listing shared on LinkedIn by CD Projekt Red Boston seeks a senior animator, whose work will involve the development of animations and assets “to enhance the players immersive experience in first person view.” This tiny detail seems inconsequential, but the confirmation of a first-person perspective for the second Cyberpunk game has the community split on the issue once again. When the game initially came out, players were dissatisfied with it being first-person both during gameplay and cutscenes, which severely limited how much you can engage with your character’s looks that you might have meticulously crafted. The sequel appears to be going down the same path, though we don’t know yet if this first-person perspective will once again entail cutscenes or simply focus on gameplay.

Cyberpunk 2077 is, for all intents and purposes, a first-person shooter with some RPG sprinkled in. Image via CD PROJEKT RED

In one Reddit thread discussing this revelation, players weren’t surprised, given that Cyberpunk 2077 was a first-person game with no third-person perspective whatsoever. Even so, trends in the RPG world follow a dualistic camera view, with games like Avowed and Starfield giving you both options. “I’ve never understood being able to have so much customization for a character only to only get to see it in cut scenes,” one player wrote in the thread, while another still “hope[s] it has an optional third-person camera.”

The ability to actually see your character customization is the main sticking point here, as it doesn’t seem like most people actually want to play out the game in third-person mode, but rather have the option to toggle to it at points. Cyberpunk 2077 lets you view your characters in mirrors, when opening the inventory, when riding a bike, or in the photo mode, but it generally has severe limitations put on the third-person perspective.

The scope of Project Orion‘s first-person focus is yet to be revealed, but it seems the game is on track to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps.

