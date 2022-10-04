Night City never sleeps.

Almost two years after the release of the original Cyberpunk 2077 title, CD Projekt Red has revealed a new strategy update that includes a confirmed sequel to the futuristic action-adventure game. This update came along with a handful of different announcements, including new Witcher projects and a mysterious new IP in the works.

But with the studio now putting the finishing touches on Cyberpunk‘s first major DLC, Phantom Liberty, what should fans be looking at with the sequel to this highly-controversial title?

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel details

In the slideshow presentation provided to fans, the developers called the sequel “Project Orion” as a placeholder code name and said that the game “will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe.” The game is slated to release after Phantom Liberty releases, which will be dropping next year.

Screengrab via CD Projekt Red

Besides the code name and the confirmation that it’s a sequel, CD Projekt Red didn’t provide any more information on the game’s story, the characters involved, or even the location of the game itself. Even still, it is a surprising development that should give some Cyberpunk fans some excitement midway through this week.