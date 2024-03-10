Cyberpunk 2077 Pisces best choice and outcome: Should you accept Maiko’s offer?

Pisces is an essential side job in Cyberpunk 2077. Not only can it determine whether certain NPCs live or die, but it can potentially lock you out of entering a relationship with Judy Alvarez.

This guide will explain every possible outcome of the Pisces job and what will happen depending on the choices you make as the job progresses. Be warned: Spoilers ahead!

Cyberpunk 2077: Pisces job, explained

An essential job you should complete. Image via CD PROJEKT RED

This job culminates in the “Talking ‘Bout a Revolution” line, where Judy, V, and the dolls of Clouds plan to make the club independent. By the time Pisces rolls around, the plan is in motion. Ultimately, it succeeds, but you have to decide precisely how.

Tip: It’s worth noting that even if you disregard Judy to begin the questline, you can still start the same quest by giving her a call.

Knowing the context is essential for making your decision, and some of it isn’t clear or can be easily forgotten as certain parts pertain to jobs that have been completed quite a while ago.

The Tyger Claws gang is running clouds, and working conditions are awful.

Maiko, an ex of Judy’s/low-level Clouds manager, has reluctantly agreed to help Judy and the dolls with their coup.

At the end of Pisces, Maiko tries to alter the plan by taking over as the owner and operator of Clouds. It isn’t a complete betrayal but a sneaky move that was never discussed.

You have to decide whether you want to allow Maiko to alter the plan.

Cyberpunk 2077: All possible choices in Pisces

This wasn’t the plan…Screenshot by Dot Esports

When Maiko alters the plan, V and Maiko are the only ones in the room (not counting the three Tyger Claw bosses).

Hiromi Sato is the only one supposed to die, but Maiko has also brought two other Tyger Claw bosses. Why? So she can negotiate with them to allow her to take over Clouds instead of allowing the club to be independent like the dolls planned. There are four different ways this can play out:

Option one— Side with Maiko by saying, “Hiromi has to go,” and accept payment from her. If you do this, you cannot romance Judy Alvarez , and you will be locked out of her future jobs. Judy sees this as a complete betrayal, as not only did you help Maiko change the plan at the last minute, but you’ve now accepted bribes from her, essentially showing Judy that you never cared about her or the dolls.

by saying, “Hiromi has to go,” and Option two— Side with Maiko by saying, “Hiromi has to go,” and refuse payment from her. Judy will not be thrilled if you do this, but you can still romance Judy Alvarez . Because you didn’t accept a bribe from Maiko, you can tell Judy that this is the best and safest course of action for the dolls.

by saying, “Hiromi has to go,” and Option three— Stick to the plan by saying, “Clouds declares its independence,” and spare Maiko. When you do this, you will have to kill all three Tyger Bosses, as naturally, they’re not thrilled at the idea of Clouds being independent. After the fight, Maiko will be furious at V, but you can spare her by choosing “What?” and then “You don’t know that.” If you stick to the plan by allowing Clouds to be Independent and spare Maiko, Judy will be thrilled with V.

by saying, “Clouds declares its independence,” and Option four— Stick to the plan by saying, “Clouds declares its independence,” and kill Maiko. Sticking to the plan means you have to fight the Tyger Claw bosses. After the fight, choosing any slightly argumentative option causes Maiko to attack V. If you stick to the plan and kill Maiko, Judy is saddened and shocked but doesn’t blame V. You can still romance her.

Cyberpunk 2077: Best outcome for the Pisces job

Decisions, decisions.

So, it is tricky to label an objective best outcome, but I can certainly give you an objective worst. First, let’s look at the consequences and rewards for each ending.

If you choose option one (side with Maiko and accept her payment), Judy hates V, and the dolls’ lives do not improve.

If you choose option two (side with Maiko and refuse her payment), Judy can still be romanced, but the dolls’ lives do not improve.

If you choose option three (stick to the plan and spare Maiko), Judy is thrilled, but later on, you learn that the Tyger Claws struck back against Clouds , killing Tom and forcing Roxanne into hiding.

, killing Tom and forcing Roxanne into hiding. If you choose option four (stick to the plan and kill Maiko), Judy is sad but can still be romanced, and later, you learn that the Tyger Claws retaliated on Clouds in the same way as option three.

As you can see, no rose is without its thorn. That said, option one (side with Maiko and accept her payment) is the only one that prevents you from romancing Judy, so I’m considering this the worst ending.

That’s dirty money. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You must make a moral judgment call on the three remaining options. Is it better for the dolls to be free for a while but then die or to live in awful working conditions? What was it that Dex Deshawn asked V again at the beginning of the game?

If you decide the dolls should be free during a shorter life than to be subjugated during a longer one, then you have to decide whether or not to kill Maiko. Again, this is strictly a morality call. Does Maiko deserve to die for betraying the dolls for greed and personal gain? Who can say?

Rewards for Pisces in Cyberpunk 2077

Completing Pisces will net you some pretty sweet rewards. In particular, you’ll get:

Tsumetogi Katana

540 Street Cred

257 EXP

Regardless of which end you choose, grab Tsumetogi, the Iconic Tier Five katana, on the table in Hiromi Sato’s office. It is one of the best katanas in Cyberpunk 2077, and the thing is gorgeous. Here’s a fun fact: “Tsumetogi” means sharpened claw. So, it’s a corny name.