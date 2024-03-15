Cyberpunk 2077 player discovers Easter egg devs thought us ‘chooms’ would never find

A Cyberpunk 2077 player has finally bumped into a well-camouflaged Easter egg in the main menu, leaving the developers at CD Projekt Red pleased that at least someone in the community managed to find the secret.

X (formerly Twitter) user crushovitz uploaded a video of them uncovering the Easter egg, which neatly changes the patch version to the year Cyberpunk 2077 is set in. First reported by GamesRadar, all you have to do is to hover and keep your cursor on the patch version displayed in the top right until it changes to 2.0.77.

While we don’t know for how long the Easter egg has existed, it was likely added with the 2.0 update. It surely was incredibly well hidden—even though it may feel right under your nose once you find it. Crushovitz discovered the Easter egg in the most casual way possible—they randomly left their mouse idle while pointing at the patch version to take a sip of tea.

While players congratulated crushovitz on finding the niche Easter egg, two members of the Cyberpunk 2077 team also joined the conversation—and one of them had a fun thing to say about the fandom. “I started to doubt you chooms will ever find it! Was hidden way too well,” associate game director Pawel Sasko wrote. Cyberpunk 2077 producer Monika Janowska congratulated crushovitz, highlighting that someone “finally” found the hidden Easter egg.

Interestingly, some players revealed they had bumped into the Easter egg a long time back but never thought it was this big deal. “As a modder seeing the menu a lot, I’ve seen this already so I thought it was known,” one tweet reads.

Well, this definitely isn’t the only (and certainly not the biggest) Easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s an interesting one for those who haven’t uncovered the special John Wicks weapon case in the Phantom Liberty DLC.

