Cyberpunk 2077 has another awesome John Wick Easter egg in Phantom Liberty DLC

Cyberpunk 2077‘s long-awaited expansion Phantom Liberty is finally here, and not without its own set of exciting Easter eggs.

Today, one eagle-eyed player (or maybe just a huge Keanu Reeves fan) has discovered a very direct nod to the popular John Wick franchise that stars Cyberpunk’s very own Reeves. Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, and it seems perfectly natural for the CD Projekt Red devs to tip their hats to his previous film accomplishments.

The easter egg itself is a weapons case that reads: “For Mr. Wick.” The case in question is slightly opened and contains what appears to be the logo of Samurai, the band of Reeves’ starring character Johnny Silverhand.

This is just another in the set of Keanu Reeves references in Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, this isn’t even the first time a John Wick Easter egg has been found in the title.

During one mission, players can encounter a character called Sergei, who describes a particular “hitman.” He calls him “nothing breathtaking,” a subtle nod to Reeves’ appearance at Cyberpunk 2077’s E3 2019 showcase.

In the same conversation, he also mentions his dog and a little “misunderstanding” they’ve had. John Wick is among the most famous roles Reeves has ever played, with the most recent movie, John Wick 4, frequently called the best action movie ever.

Reeves co-founded a motorcycle company in 2011 called Arch. The same company features in Cyberpunk‘s version of the world, alongside many iconic bikes.

Jackie Welles, a major character from the game’s prologue, rides an Arch motorcycle that players can later acquire. As Reeves founded Arch, and Arch is in Cyberpunk proper, perhaps the man exists within the Cyberpunk world. Who knows? We might see more of the actor in CDPR’s future renditions of Night City and the NUSA.

It seems CD Projekt Red loves its Hollywood star a whole lot, and these references are proof enough. But then again, who doesn’t love Keanu Reeves?

