CDProjektRed dev says Cyberpunk 2077 players still haven’t found all the Easter eggs

There is no CPDR game without a vast roster of Easter eggs, and Cyberpunk 2077 is no exception. Now, a developer has revealed CDPR hid so many secrets in the game that players are yet to find them all.

Recommended Videos

Maria Mazur, the quest designer for the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion pack Phantom Liberty, spoke on the matter in an interview with GamesRadar on May 27. There are “so many Easter eggs,” Mazur explained, that developers can just kick back and wait for players to discover them. She also commented on the recent discovery of an Easter egg she had personally designed and was happy to see it, saying “those moments are kind of precious.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is packed full of easter eggs and secrets. Image via CD Projekt Red

“You’re trying to anticipate someone’s actions, and you’re leaving this little surprise for someone, and then finally, years later, you can see that they actually found it,” Mazur added. She also elaborated on what is left to be seen in Cyberpunk 2077, saying there are “many things in Night City,” including her own Easter eggs and secrets, that she hasn’t spotted out in the wild. The developer also speculated on Easter eggs in The Witcher 3, believing there’s a lot to be discovered in the Northern Kingdoms as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 both have had numerous Easter eggs, allusions, and secrets discovered. The former includes homages to the Cyberpunk Edgerunners show and the John Wick series of action flicks as some of its most prominent examples. Lesser examples are too many to name, and if each designer left their own mark as Mazur did, chances are players will never discover everything there is to see in the ominous world of Night City.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more