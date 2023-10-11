All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty endings and how to get them

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is a DLC for the base Cyberpunk 2077 game that not only provides a self-contained storyline but also contains possible cascading effects to the main game’s ending. There are four total endings to this DLC that provide drastically different outcomes for the player.

There is no set ‘good’ or ‘bad’ endings in Phantom Liberty as this will all depend on your perspective of the DLC’s events. The major decisions you will make that directly affect the outcome of your playthrough come in three different missions: Firestarter, Somewhat Damaged, and The Killing Moon.

Alternatively, you can get the quickest ending by electing to ‘opt out’ of the mission shortly into the quest chain. Though this means you won’t see any more of the DLC’s content, it is the fastest way to speedrun Phantom Liberty. If you want to see through the entire mission, however, this is what you should know about the endings.

All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Endings

You have two major junctions to choose between Reed and Songbird | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four endings to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Two of these endings provide a new, alternate option for the base game’s ending, which you can accept immediately after completing the DLC.

Below are all four listed briefly. Be warned that massive spoilers are ahead:

Ending How it ends Story consequences King of Wands V helps Songbird escape the FIA and doesn’t give over Songbird to Reed. Alex and Songbird live. Reed dies. You are locked out of the alternate ending for the base game. King of Swords V helps Songbird escape from the FIA but then hands over Songbird to Reed at the spaceport. Alex, Songbird, and Reed live. You get access to the alternate ending for the base game. King of Cups V helps Reed capture Songbird, but then kills Songbird at her request. Alex and Reed live. Songbird dies. You are locked out of the alternate ending for the base game. King of Pentacles V helps Reed capture Songbird but denies Songbird’s request for V to kill her. Reed and Songbird live. Alex dies. You get access to the alternate ending for the base game.

The crux of Phantom Liberty is whether you decide to help Reed and the FIA or Songbird at different stages of the story, but if you want more details on how to get the exact ending of your choice, then read on.

How to get the King of Wands ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Helping Songbird will lock you out of the alternate ending | Screenshot via Cyberpunk 2077 on YouTube

In the King of Wands ending, you entirely side with Songbird and need to kill Reed at the end of the DLC at the spaceport. Follow the instructions below to achieve this ending:

Help Songbird escape during the ‘Firestarter’ main mission

Pick up Songbird and confront Reed at the Spaceport

Select the ‘Reed, dammit!’ dialog choice

Kill Reed during the slow-motion sequence

If you don’t kill Reed during this final segment then the FIA agent will simply kill you and are restarted at your last save. You need to either choose to kill Reed or hand over Songbird to get an ending.

How to get the King of Swords ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

King of Swords is a slight variation from the King of Wands ending, though it does carry major differences in terms of consequences.

Help Songbird escape during the ‘Firestarter’ mission

Pick up Songbird and confront Reed at the Spaceport

Hand over Songbird to Reed

You have a couple of different dialog options to choose from whenever handing over Songbird. You can either demand the cure at the moment in exchange for turning over Songbird or opt out of the cure. Either way, Reed will contact you after the mission offering an alternate solution and a different ending for the base game.

How to get the King of Cups ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

The King of Cups ending differs drastically from the previous two finales to the DLC, as it sees you kill Songbird before you ever get the chance to hand her over to Reed. Follow the instructions below to complete this ending:

Help Reed attempt to capture Songbird during the ‘Firestarter’ mission

Confront and kill Songbird at her request during the ‘Somewhat Damaged’ mission

This ends the DLC earlier than the two other options. Reed and the President will be disappointed in your choice and inform you that they cannot help with your Johnny Silverhand problem.

How to get the King of Pentacles ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

King of Pentacles is a slight alteration of the King of Cups endings, which sees you spare Songbird and hand her over to the FIA earlier in the storyline. To get this ending, do the following:

Help Reed attempt to capture Songbird during the ‘Firestarter’ mission

Deny Songbird’s request to kill her during the ‘Somewhat Damaged’ mission

With Songbird apprehended and Reed still alive, V can get a new ending in the ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’ mission and remove Johnny Silverhand.

What is the best ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

The best ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is all a matter of perspective, but I enjoyed the King of Wands ending the best. Personally, I really liked the main dilemma of the base game and Johnny Silverhand as a character and didn’t want to kill him off with either the King of Pentacles or King of Swords ending.

Songbird is a great reflection of V’s conflict. Songbird is dealing with V’s exact problem and ultimately V must choose to either selfishly sacrifice both her and Johnny Silverhand for himself or to make the unselfish choice and save another person from the same fate. I also still prefer The Star ending with the Aldecaldos that came from the base game and think its one of the better final fates for V.

