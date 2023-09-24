Cyberpunk 2077’s new update includes a touching tribute to the Edgerunners show

Cyberpunk 2077’s massive update 2.0 this week changed gameplay mechanics and introduced crucial quality-of-life overhauls necessary for the title ahead of the Phantom Liberty DLC on Sept. 26. However, fans are grateful for CD Projekt Red’s extra addition to the game—a tribute to critically acclaimed anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The anime takes place in the same universe and city as Cyberpunk 2077, and CD Projekt Red has already paid tribute to it several times. The 2.0 update addition is more on the emotional side, as players can discover memorials to the show’s main cast. The memorials were erected and written by Lucy, another main character from the Edgerunners animated series.

Turns you can find all of Edgerunners’s characters memorials/grave sites in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update, not just David’s, all written by Lucy



"You were right. David reached the top of Arasaka Tower" 😞

Cyberpunk 2077 is directly tied to the Edgerunners, and as we’ve said, there are a few other tributes that CDPR left for avid fans to discover. For example, players could go on a hunt to obtain the jacket of David Martinez, the central character in Edgerunners. Developers also added a drink named after him that can purchased at the Afterlife, where legends of Night City are immortalized through unique alcoholic recipes.

So far, CD Projekt Red has shown eagerness to deepen ties between their game and the show. Seeing as they’ve done it on more than one occasion, it’s unreasonable to think they might add something more with the Phantom Liberty expansion.

The DLC is supposed to be massive, introducing a whole new cast of characters and places of interest. Perhaps, in this new wave of content, CDPR left a couple of treats for fans of the show, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Night City is the city of dreams, legends, and secrets. There’s no doubt that developers have left more clues and callbacks in the gloomy alleys and corners of the dystopic metropolis, as players keep finding them time and again. Who knows what else lies waiting to be discovered in Cyberpunk 2077?

