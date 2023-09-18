Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty countdown: Exact start time and date

It’s pretty surreal to think that it’s already been nearly three years since the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and that the launch date and time of its first DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, is right around the corner.

Nevertheless, for those like me who finished their first playthrough ages ago, or those who’ve remained plugged into all the chaos going down in Night City, it seems Phantom Liberty is going to prove that CD PROJEKT still has plenty left in store for Cyberpunk 2077.

Taking place about midway through Cyberpunk 2077’s main story, Phantom Liberty is set to feature an all-new district complete with its own storyline, set of abilities, and more for all those who purchase it on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S. Here’s the countdown to the exact start time and date for the release of Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date and time

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to roll out worldwide on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 11pm UTC for PC, or midnight local time for console players.

For those on PC, here are the official global release timings for Phantom Liberty, per CD PROJEKT RED:

4pm PT, Sept. 25 (Los Angeles)

5pm CST, Sept. 25 (Mexico City)

7pm ET, Sept. 25 (New York)

8pm BRT, Sept. 25 (Brasília)

12am GMT, Sept. 26 (London)

1am CEST, Sept. 26 (Paris/Warsaw)

1am SAST, Sept. 26 (Johannesburg)

2am EEST, Sept. 26 (Kyiv)

3am GST, Sept. 26 (Dubai)

7am CST, Sept. 26 (Beijing)

8am KST, Sept. 26 (Seoul)

8am JST, Sept. 26 (Tokyo)

9am AEST, Sept. 26 (Sydney)

12pm NZDT, Sept. 26 (Wellington)

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 0 : 0 1 : 4 8 : 0 6

In the meantime, the countdown above tells you exactly how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds you have to wait until 4pm PT on Sept. 25. By that time, the worldwide rollout for Phantom Liberty will have officially begun.

