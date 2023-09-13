Will Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC really melt your CPU? Devs respond to fan fears

After worrying fans that Cyberpunk 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty DLC might melt their CPUs, devs have tried to assure players it won’t, in fact, melt their CPUs—but players will need to ensure their cooling systems work and their PCs are up to system requirements.

Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red dev Filip Pierściński suggested players check their PCs as the Cyberpunk 2.0 DLC is expected to use over 90 percent of a user’s eight-core CPU, which means it will take a huge toll on your PC.

Alongside his warning, he also included a link to Scotter’s Fire, leaving many Cyberpunk fans to suggest the DLC may actually melt down their builds.

Before release CP2077 2.0 and PL please check conditions of your cooling systems in PC. We use all what you have, so workload on CPU 90% on 8 core is expected. To save your time please run Cinebench or similar and check stability of your systems 😉https://t.co/TWOAkP0ONu — Filip Pierściński (@FilipPierciski) September 11, 2023

While it may have been a joke or an exaggerated way of saying your CPU will get very hot if you aren’t careful, it was slightly worrying. But at least you can bop to a good song as it melts, right? Just kidding.

If you were one of those concerned your PC might quickly become a fiery mess while playing Cyberpunk, don’t worry; the dev confirmed on Twitter earlier today, Sept. 12, that Cyberpunk will not actually melt your CPU. You are going to need a cooling system that works and ensures your PC meets the minimum requirements though.

Follow-up to my previous tweet. My intention was to highlight the need to maintain your cooling systems and check them regularly. Neither Cyberpunk 2077 after 2.0 nor Phantom Liberty will melt your PCs. Game will perform well on recommended hardware. https://t.co/o2lNwZAFle pic.twitter.com/LmBePDfhY5 — Filip Pierściński (@FilipPierciski) September 12, 2023

Given Cyberpunk doesn’t have the best reputation, it’s concerning to know the DLC will require a hefty PC to run it, and even the recommended specs are more than most players have.

But if you can run Starfield, you should be able to run Cyberpunk. Hopefully.

