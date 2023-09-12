Cyberpunk 2077 devs have a message for players before Phantom Liberty release: Check your CPUs

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is entering its “version 2.0” phase and with this rebirth apparently comes a lot more strain on your PC. Given this, devs have one simple request for players to avoid disappointment—check your CPU is healthy first.

Players will want to use Cinebench or a similar benchmarking app to check that they have adequate cooling for Cyberpunk 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty DLC, as suggested in a social media post by a CD Projekt Red dev on Sept. 11.

Before release CP2077 2.0 and PL please check conditions of your cooling systems in PC. We use all what you have, so workload on CPU 90% on 8 core is expected. To save your time please run Cinebench or similar and check stability of your systems 😉https://t.co/TWOAkP0ONu — Filip Pierściński (@FilipPierciski) September 11, 2023

CD Projekt Red’s Lead Scene Programmer for Cyberpunk Filip Pierściński warned users that the upcoming DLC is expected to use over 90 percent of a user’s eight-core CPU, meaning little will be left for the PC to run. Most modern gaming CPUs with adequate cooling should be capable of running the game, however, if you’ve got an older rig we suggest taking the tip and benchmarking before making your purchase.

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since its initial release back in 2020. The game launched in a historically bad state on PC, but mostly on last-gen consoles where it was nearly unplayable. Now, the game plays great and functions like the RPG fans deserved on launch. We expect with this major update and the new DLC that the game will only improve its quality rather than suffering any of those tragic launch issues left in the past.

In the realm of content, Phantom Liberty is set to add to the game massively. Firstly, players will get access to a brand new district called Dogtown, but also new vehicles, storylines, and drastic changes to police presence and perks. Not to mention the level cap is about to be raised giving returning players a reason to dive back into Night City.

Fans don’t have long to wait before the gates open to these new Cyberpunk 2077 adventures as Phantom Liberty is set to land on Sept. 26.

