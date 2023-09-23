Out of all the RPG games released in the past couple of years, Cyberpunk 2077 has one of the best TV shows linked to it in Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and developers CD Projekt Red made sure to add a multitude of references and content from the widely acclaimed anime into the newest update for Cyberpunk.

One such reference is the staple item of the main character, David Martinez, and his mom’s bright yellow jacket—which players can obtain in the game. To earn the jacket, however, players will need to complete a side job.

Here is how to get the David Martinez Edgerunners jacket in Cyberpunk 2077.

Earning David Martinez’s Edgerunners jacket in Cyberpunk 2077, a guide

How to find and start the Over the Edge side job

The side job that begins this mini-quest line to get David’s jacket is titled Over the Edge. Like many side jobs in Night City, players have to either stumble to it naturally or use the map to search all nooks and crannies for any potential work.

This side job is in the Arroyo area of Santo Domingo, just around Megabuilding H4. You won’t be able to enter this building, but one of the alleyways under the structure has a braindance in a garbage bin that the player can pick up and use. If you are struggling to find it, there should be a side job marker in that spot on your city map, which you can track.

The location of the Over the Edge side job in Cyberpunk 2077. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using this braindance will play a clip from the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime, notably one of the earliest clips in the series. When it’s over, some text will appear before the braindance ends mentioning David Martinez, leaving V confused as to what that all was.

The next step is to text El Capitan, the local fixer for the Santo Domingo region, as the side job says. He’ll discuss both the braindance and the history of David Martinez with the player, with the end of the conversation seemingly leading to nothing. Then, be patient.

Wait for at least one day cycle in Night City, which you can fill by doing various other jobs or side quests. Alternatively, if you want to jump straight to the future, use the Skip Time feature in the main menu and add a day.

This will lead to a new person texting V, a person named Falco. This former driver for the crew in Edgerunners is still kicking and starts a conversation with V, mentioning how similar both the player and David are. After some discussion, where any answer leads to a good end, Falco will mention that he’ll drop off a gift for V with El Capitan.

How to get the Edgerunners jacket from El Capitan

The jacket will be in a box on the edge of the wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the texting with Falco is over, all the player has to do is go to the fixer and pick up the jacket, which will be beside the fixer’s setup. Like almost every fixer in Cyberpunk 2077, they have a usual spot where they hang out, and El Capitan’s location is up on the cliff just after a bus stop in southern Rancho Coronado.

The jacket will be in a box on the edge of the wall overlooking the city, just where the corners of the wall meet in the above image. Unfortunately, since I had already acquired the jacket, the box was gone, but it will be there when you first complete this quest.

There, players can pick up the jacket, add it to their inventory, and finish the side job. This iconic jacket, both in rarity and significance in the show it references, adds a little bit more flair to any version of V that players choose to create.

About the author