Cyberpunk 2077: How to romance Judy Alvarez

The only exclusively lesbian option for romance in Cyberpunk 2077 is Judy Alvarez, but it’s one of the most fulfilling romances in the game.

Note that if you’re playing a V with a masculine voice or body type, Judy won’t be interested in you as anything more than a friend or business partner. But if you’re playing V with a feminine voice and body type, this romance is available to play through.

We will walk you through all you need to know about romancing this important character.

How to romance Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077

Quest chains to follow

A romance option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To romance Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077, you have to get pretty far into the game. She’s a braindance editor, tech expert, and member of the Moxes gang. Quests involving her see you getting caught up in a world of emotionally complicated and dangerous gangland drama.

Judy will help you out through your work with Braindance technology. You first meet her in The Heist, but you don’t have any chances to make moves until act two of the game.

The Automatic Love main quest is where Judy finds herself back in your orbit. There are no big choices you need to make for a bit, but make sure you call Judy whenever you can to check in on her and let her know you care. You’ll follow a series of quests, namely The Space In Between, Disasterpiece, and Double Life.

Judy in Disasterpiece. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though none of your decisions in these quests hugely matter, if you talk about Johnny Silverhand with her in Disasterpiece, you can skip some dialogue options that will be required for you to romance her later on. Following Disasterpiece, you wait for a call from Judy to trigger the next quest in this line. However, this can be random, and sometimes you need to progress the main quest before you can continue.

Judy becomes closely involved with you in Both Sides Now Ex-Factor, Talkin’ About a Revolution, and Pisces. In Talkin’ About a Revolution, agree to help Judy out. She’ll offer to pay you in full for your services. After this quest, you can spend the night at her place, which won’t allow you to romance her, but it’s a nice roleplaying option.

Decisions to make in Pisces

In Pisces, help Maiko out. Confront her but spare her, and Judy will give you a kiss on the cheek. Failing to spare Maiko won’t ruin your chances with Judy, but it will take her longer for her to call you back. We recommend going for it and getting the kiss as it’s a good chance to roleplay. It’s a tough moral decision, but like the Talent Academy, it doesn’t ultimately affect the outcome.

After this, your professional dealings with Judy are essentially over. It’ll take 24 hours to a whole week in the game before you get a call from Judy. Don’t lose your patience though, because you’re almost there.

Pyramid Song walkthrough

Pyramid Song is where your relationship with Judy can turn from flirtatious to physical. Hardly a quest at all, Pyramid Song begins when Judy calls you up to go on a date diving out on a dam by Ranch Coronado. Funny enough, Johnny Silverhand discourages you from doing this out of a strange sense of paranoia. Nothing bad will happen if you accept though.

The dive will solidify your bond. There are different options within this to influence the roleplaying of your date, but they ultimately won’t affect your relationship with Judy. After this, she’ll tell you not to head back to the city so late at night and ask you to stay over at her bungalow, which you should obviously accept.

Sometime during the night, you’ll hear Judy distressed in the bathroom. You should knock on the door and ask her what’s wrong. From here, Judy will gratefully open up to you. From here, you get the option to touch her and comfort her, which will lead to the two of you spending the night together.

Romancing Judy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next morning, Judy will be awake before you on the dock. You should go up to her and sit next to her, where she’ll ask you what last night was. You have the option to choose whether to tell her last night meant something or not.

If you want to continue your relationship with Judy, tell her the hookup was the start of something amazing. She’ll give you access to her place through a biometric lock, and your romantic relationship begins.

After, this you won’t have many in-game encounters with Judy. She does show up in Phantom Liberty though, calling you to ask why you’re spending time in Dogtown.

