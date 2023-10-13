Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Talent Academy quest in Phantom Liberty

The main Phantom Liberty quest, with its pull between Songbird and Reed, is no stranger to infiltration, intrigue, and tough choices, but there are many Cyberpunk 2077 side quests that can test your spy ability.

One of the most memorable of these is the Talent Academy quest, which sees V infiltrating a morally questionable sports training academy that takes in children, fits them with Cyberware, and sends them deep into the sporting world.

Here’s how to complete the Talent Academy quest in Phantom Liberty.

How to Start the Talent Academy Quest in Phantom Liberty

Meeting with the contact. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Talent Academy quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you have to have first completed the quest The Damned.

After you get this one out of the way, follow your map’s green marker and meet up with Mr. Hands, who will have some data for you to extract from the Talent Academy quest. The Talent Academy is being used as a front to help people evade their taxes.

From here, you’ll receive a marked location you can go to to meet up with your contact. He’ll let you know your Alias—you’re to go in as a scout from a sports team. Your cover is you’re looking for young rising stars.

Cyberpunk 2077 Talent Academy mission guide

The first thing you’re going to do is talk to the Talent Academy receptionist who will confirm your identity and tell you to go get a drink at the bar and wait.

Talking to the receptionist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to complete the Talent Academy quest: with stealth or with force. You can choose to try to stay undercover, eliminate enemies covertly, and sneak to your goal, or you can go in guns blazing and tear the whole thing down.

At this point, you’ll notice how heavily monitored the place is. If your Cool is high enough and you optimized your perks, you might be able to sneak past all of this to complete this quest undetected. If not, you’ll get discovered. Sticking around in the bar will lead to a man getting suspicious of you who will take you over to a hand reader to verify your identity. This will render the disguise null, so you might as well open up fire. Knowing this, you can even get the drop on them right at the top before they do this.

From here, the mission becomes all about locating Fiona, the owner of the Talent Academy. Make your way to this large blue room where a bunch of people will be staring at a young talent inside of a big glass tube.

The blue room you head into. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re in here, run past this guarded room and take the elevator you’ll find there down a floor, which will take you to the rest of the quest.

The guarded room you need to fight past. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the bottom of this elevator, you’re going to find the heaviest-armed guards in the mission. Take them out and move forward and you’ll find a room with a bunch of young athletes in sleeping containers. These containers will be illuminated with red light, which will help you know you’re in the right place.

At the back of this, there will be a sliding door labeled Dormitory. Go into this room, and go down the hallway to the left and take the first door on the left that you find.

Fiona’s office. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In this door is Fiona’s office, what you’ve been looking for. Here you’ll find a boy named Tommie, who you can talk to. After talking to Tommie, head to the computer at the back of the room and hack into the computer.

While you’re doing this, Fiona will come out and stop you. Don’t worry, you didn’t do anything wrong; this is unavoidable.

The final choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Here, she takes you into another room and makes you an offer. Essentially, she explains to you how many kids the Talent Academy has helped out and says she can make a controlled leak of the files that no one knows about.

Though this might seem like a tough choice morally, ultimately, the option you choose doesn’t have any effect on gameplay, so don’t stress too much.

About the author