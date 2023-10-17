Cyberpunk 2077: How to unlock and complete the Pyramid Song quest

The Pyramid Song quest in Cyberpunk 2077 is an unconventional, character-building sidequest that you can only access if you take a pretty specific path in prior quests.

Want to complete this quest but don’t know how to even get to it? This article will walk you through a brief guide.

How to Start the Pyramid Song Quest in Cyberpunk 2077

What is Pyramid Song?

The Pyramid Song quest in Cyberpunk 2077 is all about making your relationship with Judy Alvarez closer. It even gives you the options to initiate a romance with her if you have a female voice and body type.

Your relationship with Judy is woven into a series of side quests that start with Automatic Love and go all the way to Pisces. These quests are high-stakes, and unfortunately give you a lot of chances to lose Judy’s trust. Let’s walk through a few of the choices you have to make to stay in her favor.

Choices to make

In between Automatic Love, The Space In Between, Disasterpiece and Double Life, call and check in with Judy whenever you can to stay close with her.

In Talkin’ About a Revolution, Judy will ask you for your help and offer to pay you full price for your services. Refuse her payment to stay her friend.

Your toughest decisions will come in Pisces. This quest gives you many options, but you have to side with Judy over Maiko without accepting payment from her. You should also keep Maiko alive.

Make sure you don’t side with Maiko in Pisces. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you do these things, Judy will call you 24 hours after the quest to meet up with her. This initiates the Pyramid Song side quest.

Cyberpunk 2077: Pyramid Song walkthrough

How to complete the Pyramid Scheme quest

This quest is fairly straightforward and there’s no real way to “lose.” After Judy calls you, accept her offer to go diving with her outside of Night City on a dam by Ranch Coronado. Johnny Silverhand will warn you against doing this, but don’t heed this.

Drive out to her bungalow in the ranch for what’s essentially a date.

Judy by the Bungalow. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Swimming

When you show up at Judy’s Bungalow, she’ll explain that it was once owned by a friend and is hers now. You’ll find her out by the cabin in a wetsuit. Ask her why you’re there, and she’ll tell you about a new bit of Braindance technology she’s developed that can synch up to people’s neural pathways. She’ll offer to synch up your brains and go diving with you in the lake.

Johnny will object strongly, but when you push him on it he’ll just reveal it’s because he’s afraid of depths. If you’re playing a female V, Judy will be strongly flirty with you here and you’ll have the option to compliment her wet suit, which she’ll respond well too. If you’re a man and comment on her wet suit, she’ll call you a creep.

After a bit of banter, you can hop in the water. As you travel deeper, you can talk to Judy about her art art as a Braindance editor. After you head over to a trench, Judy will have you synch up before you head in. Here, she’ll reveal a lost, flooded town called Laguna Bend, the town she grew up in. She tells you she’s showing you this because it’s important to her and thinks it can explain some things about her to you.

The Flo’s Diner sign. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Throughout your journey through this town, you can scan various objects to get extra dialogue snippets and backstory from Judy.

Some highlights are a diner sign that triggers memories on the only eatery in her town, a hockey stick that triggers an audio memory of Judy playing street hockey with neighborhood kids, and a doll that reveals Jenny reminiscing about hiding a girl from town’s doll as a way to try to get her to notice her—a touching representation of queer childhood. Talking to Judy more reveals that her grandfather sparked her interest in tech.

After you explore the church and talk about the flooding of the town, your relics will fail and you’ll pass out. Don’t worry though, this is an unavoidable part of the quest.

When you wake back up on the dock Judy will reveal she saved you and offers for you to stay the night. If you’re done, decline, and the quest is over. If you want to romance Judy, accept.

Judy offering you to stay. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Romancing Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077

Having an intimate encounter

Back at the bungalow, Judy makes you coffee but the power goes out, so you have to head to the generator outside and turn it back on.

When you come back Judy will be in the bathroom, distressed and crying. Choosing options that will let her open up and talk to you will keep open your option for romance. She’ll get into how the events of your previous quests with her are weighing heavily on her mind and express frustration at even thinking about that because the day was supposed to be yours.

You have the option to choose to say “it is ours” and touch her. If you do this, you’ll trigger an intimate encounter with Judy. Again note, this is only possible if you’re a female bodied V with a feminine voice type.

Locking in the relationship

In the morning, Judy will be out on the dock looking into the water. Sit down next to her, and she’ll initiate a conversation where she asks what the night before meant.

You have a choice here to tell her it was “just a distraction” or “the start of something amazing.” If you choose to tell her it was just a distraction, she’ll be disappointed and eventually move out of Night City.

If you tell her if was the start of something amazing, she’ll confess feelings for you and tell you she planned to leave Nighty City, but will stay now. Judy will give you the keys to access her Night City apartment anytime you want, and you’ll officially start dating.

