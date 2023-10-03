Valve appears to undo false VAC bans for Windows 7 CS2 players

One of the more ridiculous CS2 launch mishaps appears to be finally undone. Players who were using the Windows 7 operating system received seemingly random decreases in their trust factor, leading to in-game Valve Anti-Cheat bans. As of Oct. 3, it seems like these players who were falsely banned are being unbanned.

When posted to forums dedicated to the game like r/GlobalOffensive, many users didn’t initially believe these players were falsely banned. Cheating in Counter-Strike was a major problem in Global Offensive, and the issue seems to have carried over to CS2. Thankfully, ban waves have already hit many cheaters, and Valve seems to be working overtime to combat the issue. It’s hard to trust any claims of innocence when so many cheaters slip through the cracks, but it seems like, in this instance, justice was done for those falsely hit by bans.

Cheating isn’t the only problem CS2 has had on launch. Players have bemoaned losing lots of features from Global Offensive, including Valve-official retake servers, fun modes like the fan-favorite Flying Scoutsman, and not having full community server functionality. In addition, the game has a ton of bugs and still doesn’t feel quite as smooth as CS:GO in terms of hit registration or movement.

But for those old enough to remember Global Offensive‘s launch, CS2’s is a breath of fresh air by comparison. The older version, made for consoles (hence the circular buy wheel), was incredibly divisive on launch. Issues with hit registration persisted for years, and various bugs plagued the game into its later years. Even late into the game, Molotovs could clip through ceilings, and one-way smoke grenades were incredibly annoying. CS2 is very far from perfect but will end up being the crown jewel of the franchise once Valve is done rapidly fixing the game.

About the author