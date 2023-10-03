CS2 devs roll out bans as popular cheating software gets detected

Counter-Strike 2 was only released days ago and between constant updates ensuring the game is operating properly, Valve has already begun turning its eye on rampant cheating with a mass account ban targeting hackers on Oct. 2.

That’s right, one of the most popular cheats in CS2 has now been detected, and users are being VAC banned in droves. Many accounts have been confirmed to have been hit by this ban wave via third-party sources according to an Oct. 2 tweet.

LARGEST COUNTER STRIKE 2 CHEAT HAS BEEN DETECTED AND USERS ARE BEING MASS BANNED



screenshots provided via 3rd party source pic.twitter.com/VMyD02F2tt — Crude (@CrudeUK) October 2, 2023

Cheating is a problem that is already running rampant in CS2 as it did in CS:GO and does in other popular online multiplayer games. Seeing this wave already hit the player base is great news for those who were concerned seeing as CS2 is yet to get its own version of Overwatch.

CS:GO benefited from having Overwatch, a community cheating review system in place to find cheaters in the game. It appears for CS2, Valve’s VACnet AI is doing a solid job at seeking these players out without any community review. That said, there have still been some wrongful bans handed out due to the new system.

Prior to its full release, players in the CS2 beta reported an uptick of cheaters surfacing in Premier. Some claimed this would be the end of the game itself, especially given the history that CS:GO had with cheating problems over the years.

These recent bans are a great sign that Valve might just give players what they’ve been waiting for—a solid anti-cheat system—but since we’re only days removed from the full launch it’s probably too early to tell.

FaZe Clan’s ropz has been outspoken on the issue recently, with the Estonian superstar wanting Valve to explore a more invasive anti-cheat similar to that of Riot Games’ Vanguard software for VALORANT if it meant cheating was stamped out.

As you’d expect, many CS2 players are just happy to see that punishment is being dealt to those who choose to cheat, ruining the game for everybody.

If you haven’t yet jumped it and tried out CS2 the new title is available to download and play without restrictions on Steam.

