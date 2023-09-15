CS2 players beg Valve to focus on anticheat because they’ve had enough of FACEIT

A lot of CS2 players let Valve know on Sept. 15 that what they want the most for the game is a good anticheat system on top of anything else, so they don’t have to rely on third-party matchmaking services like FACEIT.

The discussion between FACEIT versus Valve’s servers has been a big topic in the community for the past few days after pros like kennyS and s1mple said CS2 runs better on FACEIT because of the tick rate differences. But casual players claim they don’t care if they play on 64-tick rate or 128-tick rate.

What regular players care about the most is being able to play CS2 matchmaking without being concerned about cheaters all the time. FACEIT offers a better anticheat system, and players hope Valve make one of its own.

“And because there are so many cheaters [in CS:GO], you can’t help but tilt hard and question if everyone is cheating,” one player wrote on Reddit.

This is a sentiment that I particularly agree with. After seeing so many cheaters in CS:GO over the years, you start to think that everyone who is playing well on Valve’s servers is using cheats. As FACEIT has a better anticheat, it’s much easier to accept that your opponent is just playing better than you.

Valve has created an amazing matchmaking option for CS2 with Premier, which has a unique rating system and allows players to pick and ban maps beforehand. But all the hard work that has been put in Premier will go down the drain if CS2 doesn’t have a great native anticheat system.

There are players already cheating in CS2 and getting away from it, which has led players to think that Valve has disabled the VAC-Live tool for now. VAC-Live has the potential to save many games as it’s capable of banning cheaters mere seconds after they get reported, but we’ll see if it will work when players develop less blatant cheats.

About the author