Ropz claims CS2 has one major issue—and only Valve can fix it

FaZe Clan’s ropz thinks Counter-Strike 2 has one glaring issue, and if you’ve played the game yourself, you’ve probably run across it as well.

On Oct. 1, the Estonian claimed CS2 has a major problem with cheaters in Premier mode. In his eyes, cheaters are running rampant in the new matchmaking. Ropz thinks the issue is so big he wouldn’t mind an “invasive” anti-cheat system that would make CS2 a better experience.

Cheating is a big problem in Premier games currently.



I would be so down for an invasive AC for any kind of Ranked matches. Volvo pls I can give you my car, my house, access to my bank details, pls just do it @CounterStrike — ropz (@ropz) October 2, 2023

ThourCS responded to ropz and claimed Valve wouldn’t get rid of its “AI-based Anticheat” since it’s worked on it for years. “Nothing can save CS,” ThourCS said, but ropz replied it needs tweaks either way.

“I completely understand. But this needs to be fixed ASAP like actual ASAP. This will drive away players and make the game miserable for everyone,” ropz said.

It’s hard to disagree with FaZe’s star player. We’ve already played a number of Premier games in CS2 since its release and even more in September when the game was in its limited access stage. In many games, we ran into cheaters who completely ruined the experience.

I know some players like to claim they faced cheaters after decisively losing a match. But being constantly scanned through walls without giving away our positions, and seeing players stack on parts of the map makes us question how many of them are cheaters and how many of them are just reading us well.

Either way, ropz isn’t the only one who’s been calling Valve to fix the cheating problem, and we hope the devs make this a priority going forward.

