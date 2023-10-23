This CS2 player’s mega crosshair may be the most bizarre we’ve ever seen

Counter-Strike players are notorious for having the most obscene and bizarre ways to play, and one gamer has taken that concept to even greater heights by using one of the most unconventional crosshairs we’ve ever seen.

The rogue (or is it hidden genius) CS2 player shared their screen-wide pink branded crosshair on Oct. 22, asking “Is this actually viable or just madness?”

Image via u/Fit_Persimmon9476

We are wondering the same thing. Just look at it: a screen perfectly divided into four equal parts (or quadrants, as some users in the thread said) by thick, pink lines. The viability of this crosshair can possibly exist, though certainly not in this form.

Some CS2 players have already sided with weirdness and usefulness in equal measure, while others are brewing up theories as to why it would show up in spectator mode.

“Bro he’s right there!!!” Where? Oh, sorry. Quadrant 3,” said one reply jokingly.

It may be the player wanted to divide their screen for easier calls, but that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, and we certainly hope they didn’t. At any rate, another CS2 fan pointed out the player might have temporarily enabled the crosshair for utility lineups. Crosshairs like these are used in such scenarios, though they often come in far thinner forms.

“He accidentally hit/forgot to turn off his toggle-bind for this crosshair which is used for lining up utility. Or he’s trolling, but there’s pros that use this for some utility,” one player said. Another theorized the crosshair got stuck in spectator mode (a known bug in CS2). “In csgo whatever crosshair was enabled when you joined a server would remain visible the entire game even if you switched to something else,” another suggested.

Whatever the case, it’s always fun to discover the whacky ideas CS players come up with. The game has seen a lot of experimental approaches, from crooked keyboards to contorted screen setups to resolutions fit for the 1990s, and we’re here to enjoy it.

That said, you probably won’t see us using this crosshair any time soon.

