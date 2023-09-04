These CS2 settings will fix random lag spikes and improve your gameplay

If you’re experiencing random lag spikes in Counter-Strike 2, you’re not the only one. Numerous players have reported similar incidents since the latest invite wave went live, but, there is seemingly a fix.

Some pro players and streamers have started to spread the word on social media on Sept. 4 about certain CS2 settings that should solve the issue. These settings include three commands you should write in your console, and they reportedly will make random lag spikes disappear.

The commands go as follows.

cl_updaterate 128

cl_interp_ratio 1

cl_interp “0.015625” (for stable connection)

cl_interp “0.03125” (for unstable connection)

I’ve tried this as well, though, it didn’t change how the game flows for me personally. But, on the other hand, I couldn’t really complain about lag issues before I tried the commands either. Of course, I had them from time to time, but they were truly rare and not bad enough to negatively influence my gameplay.

Still, if you’re experiencing issues, go give them a try. If they indeed work for you and CS2 feels better, you could use them every time you launch the game. We believe, or at least hope, that these random lags will get fixed with the eventual release of the full game.

This launch shouldn’t be too far off. CS2 was originally announced in late March when it was said to have a summer 2023 release. The season will officially finish on Sept. 23, so at the time of writing, Valve developers still have around two and a half weeks to fix and ship the game. On top of that, with the beta being so widely accessible, it feels like the launch is getting closer and closer.

For now, though, players should report similar issues to Valve, so they can get it fixed for the potential release. So far, the devs have been really appreciative of the feedback and seemed to tweak most of the bugs reported, so this could be the case as well really soon.

