There wasn’t really anything else for Summit1g to say once CS2 arrived, was there?

Summit1g has been streaming for more than a decade, and in that time, has managed to amas 6.2 million followers on Twitch—the 24th highest of anyone on the Amazon-owned platform.

CS:GO fans, however, also fondly remember his stint as a professional player between 2012 and 2018. Not because he had a lot of success. In fact, he never won anything, although he competed in some high-level tournaments. Instead, it’s because he produced one of the most memorable and hilarious moments in esports history—the infamous Molotov incident.

It happened after he clutched a round for Splyce at DreamHack Open Austin 2016. As a counter-terrorist, he downed the last foe and had 40 health remaining. All he had to do was diffuse the bomb. As he made his way over, however, he clipped the edge of a Molotov and died, handing the round to CLG even though they were all dead.

The incident went on to become one of the biggest memes in the community, and it still makes people laugh today. So, it’s fitting that, to celebrate the announcement of Counter-Strike 2, the 35-year-old streamer poked fun at himself by referencing the iconic meme.

“I’m here to test your molotovs. It’s necessary,” he said, keeping in line with his trademark dry humor.

I'm here to test your molatovs. It's necessary. @CounterStrike — summit1g (@summit1g) March 22, 2023

The tweet drew reactions from other streamers like TimTheTatman and retired pros like LeX and fl0m, who sounded eager to form a team with him during the exclusive Counter–Strike 2 limited test, which is now live.

If we’re lucky, he may just re-produce the meme—organically, of course. Perhaps he’ll even make a new one with an equally embarrassing blunder. We’ll have to wait and see.