S1mple: ‘Maybe I will take a break [from CS:GO]’

Leading up to the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, Natus Vincere CS:GO star s1mple sat down with HLTV and revealed he might be taking a break from his competitive career to take care of some personal business in the near future.

S1mple, who is from Ukraine, said that when Russia invaded his country on Feb. 24, NAVI were “mentally destroyed.”

Since the start of the war in the Eastern European country, NAVI players have been unable to fully return to their normal lives in Ukraine and Russia. Instead, they have been forced to constantly travel to attend tournaments, which has inevitably taken a toll on their mental wellbeing.

“I live everywhere, just traveling and traveling, and I have become mentally tired of this,” s1mple said. He explained that he has personal matters to take care of, which might force him to take a break. “Because maybe I will take a break because I need to do things in life, like I need to move, I need to get a lot of documents,” he said. “When you have a tournament after tournament you just have no time.”

The player also said that the future of the roster remains uncertain. “I don’t know what is going to happen with the organization and all the players. We still need to decide if we will stick together or if we should do more changes,” he explained.

NAVI are currently undergoing a roster reshuffle. The organization benched Boombl4 due to “high reputational risks” after the PGL Antwerp Major in May. And now, the team are participating in the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 with a stand-in. Following Boombl4’s departure, electronic took up in-game leader role.