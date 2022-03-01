Russian-based CS:GO teams banned from BLAST Premier events, CIS qualifier canceled amid Ukraine conflict

BLAST Premier, a popular professional CS:GO esports league based in Copenhagen, Denmark, has banned Russian-based teams from attending events for the “foreseeable future” and has canceled the upcoming CIS qualifiers.

The organization apologized to fans and players from the region in a post on social media today and said that it didn’t think the event was “appropriate” at this time. “Gaming and esports unites people from all races, countries, and beliefs,” BLAST said. “We hope the situation on the world stage reflects this as soon as possible.”

This decision from the event organizer follows the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has led to a bloody and brutal war in the Eastern European country over the past six days. Thousands of soldiers and hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed since the conflict started on Feb. 24.

The CIS qualifiers for the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown were expected to get underway on March 25 and feature Russia-based teams including Entropiq, forZe, and Virtus.pro. These teams, as well as several others, will now be excluded from participating.

Gambit Esports, the squad that placed second in the BLAST Premier: World Final in 2021, will be banned from attending future events. And Team Spirit, another successful team from the region, will also be barred.

Natus Vincere, despite sporting three Russian players in its CS:GO roster, will not be affected by this ban due to being based in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, the team’s standout player, said: “All of us want peace for Ukraine and the whole world” in a speech at IEM Katowice on Feb. 25.

