PGL to host first CS:GO Major of 2022 in Antwerp

The biggest tournament in Counter-Strike is less than four months away.

PGL has revealed that it will be hosting the first CS:GO Major of 2022 with a $1 million prize pool. The most prestigious tournament in Counter-Strike will be held in Antwerp, Belgium. The event is expected to start on May 9 and conclude on May 22.

As in tradition with Majors, the PGL CS:GO Major Antwerp will open its doors for spectators during the playoffs. They are set to take place in Antwerps Sportpaleis arena, which has a capacity of 23,000, according to wikipedia.

This will be the second consecutive CS:GO Major for PGL. In October and November 2021, the company organized the PGL Stockholm Major, which took place in Sweden. There, Natus Vincere came out on top without dropping a single map in the tournament.

“We are glad to have the opportunity to bring back the fans and players together for another CS:GO Major. Belgium has an impressive Counter-Strike fanbase, and many legendary players were born in this country. We are ready to offer an incredible experience for the fans inside the arena and the passionate viewers at home,” Silviu Stroie, the CEO of PGL said in a press release.

“Belgium was our first option for the Major because it is situated in the heart of Europe. The location is accessible for everyone, and Sportpaleis is only 30 minutes away from the Brussels airport,” Stroie added.

Naturally, PGL will also be holding the final RMR tournaments, which will decide who qualifies for the Antwerp Major. Further information will be published on PGL’s social media pages in the coming days, as well as details about tickets for the playoffs.

PGL is monitoring the global pandemic situation. “We keep a close eye on the global pandemic situation, we are checking every detail, and we are ready to adapt our plans to ensure the safety of everyone involved in this tournament,” the organizers said.